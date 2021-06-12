Emma McKeon Qualifies For Tokyo, Lowers Aussie Record With 55.93 100 Butterfly

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

During day 1 finals at the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials, Emma McKeon became the first Olympic qualifier for the Australian team with a 55.93 100 butterfly.

That swim is not only well under the Olympic qualifying time of 57.11 but also gets her under her own former Australian record of 56.18 which she set at the 2017 World Championships.

McKeon’s swim landed her just 0.10 seconds away from Maggie MacNeil‘s Commonwealth record in the 100 butterfly of 55.83 which she set at the 2019 World Championships. Additionally, she got within half a second of Sarah Sjostrom‘s 2016 world record of 55.48.

McKeon, MacNeil, and Sjostrom made up the women’s 100 butterfly podium at 2019 World Championships podium where MacNeil swam her 55.83 for gold, Sjostrom was a 56.22, and McKeon a 56.61.

Her previous season-best was a 56.44 from the 2021 Australian Swimming Championships which was the 3rd fastest swim in the world this season but McKeon now passes Maggie MacNeil‘s 56.14 to take the #2 spot. She now sits behind Zhang Yufei who swam a new Asian and Chinese record of 55.62 in September 2020.

The 3 aforementioned times of 55.48 from Sarah Sjostrom, 55.62 from Zhang Yufei, and 55.83 from Maggie MacNeil are actually the only 3 times in history that out-rank McKeon’s new Australian record. McKeon is now the 4th fastest woman in history with a 55.93 and one of 5 to break 56 seconds in the event.

All-Time World Rankings – Long Course Women’s 100 Butterfly

McKeon was joined on the 100 butterfly podium here by Brianna Throssell who posted a 57.11 for silver which was just 0.01 seconds short of the 51.10 Olympic qualifying time. Throssell has been under the qualifying time before, having hit a 57.02 at the 2019 World Swimming Championships. Alexandra Perkins rounded out the top 3 with a 58.61.