Winter Juniors-qualifying Sprinter Ben Lorenz Commits to Milwaukee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Lorenz from Brown Deer, Wisconsin has committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee! I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout my decision process, and I’d like to thank coaches Alex and Kyle for extending this opportunity to me. Go Panthers!”

Lorenz is a senior at Homestead High School. He swims year-round for Schroeder YMCA Swim Team and specializes in sprint freestyle. He recently improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100 free at the 18&U Spring Cup in Des Moines, going 24.05 and 53.97, respectively, and finaling in the 50 free (20th).

In March, he placed 9th in the 50 free, 7th in the 100 free, and 21st in the 100 breast at the Wisconsin Senior State Championships, picking up new PBs in the 50 free and 100 breast. A month later, he improved on those PBs and added one in the 100 breast at the SSTY YMCA Swim Festival. He dropped .5 in the 50 free (20.61), .6 in the 100 free (46.08), and 3.1 seconds in the 100 breast (58.88).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.61

100 free – 46.08

100 breast – 58.88

Lorenz will join the UW Milwaukee class of 2025 with Brady Basile, Brian Knothe, and Vince Chiappetta. His best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free at the 2021 Horizon League Championships, and he would have made a significant impact on the Panthers’ relays, as well.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.