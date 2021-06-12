2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

It’s the first day of competition in Adelaide as the Australians will be selecting their Olympic and Paralympic team for Tokyo. SwimSwam’s devoted Australian Trials channel has all the information on the meet that you need. Subscribers of Amazon Prime can watch the event live.

Tonight’s session will feature the women’s 100 butterfly, men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 free (MC), men’s 400 free (MC), men’s 100 breast, women’s 400 IM, women’s 200 free (MC), men’s 200 free (MC), and the men’s 400 free.

The qualifying criteria for Tokyo is not quite as black and white as other countries, but swimmer’s will need to hit the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time (equal to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) in the A final tonight to earn an individual spot. For relay consideration, swimmers need to swim in the A-final of the respective event.

This morning’s prelims session saw only four swimmer’s under the OQT. Emma McKeon led the way by posting a 56.82 in the 100 butterfly, nearly two seconds ahead of the second-best swimmer, Brianna Throssel. The men’s 400 free is shaping up to be a great race tonight as Elijah Winnington, Thomas Neil, and Jack McLoughlin were all under the OQT. Mack Horton, the defending Olympic champion in the 400 free, is seeded fourth. With such few swimmers under qualifying times this morning, there will be pressure on swimmers tonight to swim under the qualifying times.

The men’s 100 breaststroke will be another race to watch as five swimmers are separated by .80 seconds. Zac Stubblety-Cook is the top seed at 1:00.05 and the men will need to hit 59.21 to qualify for Tokyo.

Keep refreshing this page for SwimSwam’s own live, event-by-event updates of all the action from the meet.

Women 100 Butterfly Finals

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48 (2016)

Australian Record: Emma McKeon – 56.18 (2017)

– 56.18 (2017) Commonwealth Record: Maggie MacNeil – 55.83 (2019)

World Junior Record: Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.20 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

Olympic Qualifying Time: 57.10

Podium:

Men 400 IM Finals

World Record: Michael Phelps – 4:03.84 (2008)

Australian Record: Thomas Fraser-Holmes – 4:10.14 (2013)

Commonwealth Record: Max Litchfield (GBR) – 4:09.62 (2017)

World Junior Record: Ilya Borodin (RUS) – 4:10.02 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Kosuke Hagino (JAP) – 4:06.05

Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:15.24

Podium:

Women 12&O 400 Free MC S6-s13 Prelims

Podium (by points):

Men 12&O 400 Free MC S6-s13 Prelims

Podium (by points):

Men 100 Breaststroke Finals

World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)

Australian Record: Brenton Rickard – 58.58 (2009)

Commonwealth Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.01 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.13

Olympic Qualifying Time: 59.21

Podium:

Women 400 IM Finals

World Record: Katinka Hosszu – 4:26.36 (2016)

Australian Record: Stephanie Rice – 4:29.45 (2009)

Commonwealth Record: Stephanie Rice – 4:29.45 (2009)

World Junior Record: Yu Yiting (CHN) – 4:35.94 (2021)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu – 4:26.36

Olympic Qualifying Time: 4:38.53

Podium:

Women 12&O 200 Free MC S4, S5, S14

Podium (by points):

Men 12&O 200 Free MC S4, S5, S14

Podium (by points):

Men 400 Free

World Record: Paul Biederman (GER) – 3:40.07 (2009)

Australian Record: Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 3:40.08 (2002)

Commonwealth Record: Ian Thorpe (AUS) – 3:40.08 (2002)

World Junior Record: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014)

(AUS) – 3:44.60 (2014) 2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

(AUS) – 3:41.55 Olympic Qualifying Time: 3:46.34

Podium: