2021 Australian Olympic Trials – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The fourth day of competition at the Australian Olympic and Paralympic trials is underway in Adelaide. Tonight schedule will feature the finals of the men’s 200 breaststroke, women’s multiclass 100 breaststroke, men’s multiclass 100 breaststroke, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s multiclass 100 freestyle, women’s multiclass 100 freestyle, the men’s 100 freestyle, and the women’s 1500 freestyle.

The men’s 200 breaststroke should be a two-man race between Matthew Wilson and Zac Stubblety-Cook. The two are separated by less than a half-a-second after prelims and are over two seconds faster than the rest of the field. Both swimmers will need to drop around two seconds to meet the qualifying time of 2:08.28.

Elizabeth Dekkers was the only swimmer under 2:10 this morning in the 200 butterfly. Her time of 2:08.49 just missed the qualifying time of 2:08.43. The 17-year old Dekkers swam a 2:07.25 back in April and should be under the qualifying time tonight. The race will be for second as behind Dekkers are Brittany Castelluzzo (2:10.21), Brianna Throssell (2:10.25), and Meg Bailey (2:10.75). Of those three, only Throssell has been under the qualifying time.

Kyle Chalmers leads the field in the men’s 100 freestyle. The gold medalist from 2016 swam a 48.58 this morning, slower than his season best of 48.04 from April. It took 49.16 to qualify for finals and three other swimmers besides Chalmers were under 49 seconds this morning. Chalmers should meet the qualifying time of 48.33 and eyes will be on field to see if a second swimmer can dip below that mark.

The women’s 1500 freestyle should be a good race to watch as four swimmers are seeded under the qualifying time with only two available spots for Tokyo.

The qualifying criteria for Tokyo are not quite as black and white as other countries, but swimmers will need to finish in the top two tonight whilst swimming under the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time (equal to 8th place at the 2019 World Championships) to earn an individual spot. For relay consideration, swimmers need to swim in the A-final of the respective event.

The Multi-Class swimmers do not automatically qualify to the Paralympic Games. Australia has a roster cap of 32 swimmers and can only take 17 men and 15 women to Tokyo.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL



Wilson was quick off the start and was first to the 25 meter mark. Wilson would continue to hold his lead and turned first at the 50 in 28.85. Zac Stubblety-Cook moved up the second 50 but Wilson remained in front, turning at the 100 mark in 1:01.35, a full second under world-record pace. Stubblety-Cook made his move over the third 50 and took the lead at the 150 mark 1:34.24. Stubblety-Cook would shake the world-record over the last 50, hitting the wall in 2:06.28 for a new Australian and Commonwealth record and second fastest time ever. Only Anton Chupkov’s world record of 2:06.12 has been faster. Wilson finished second in 2:08.52, missing the qualifying time by .24 seconds.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC, SB5-SB14 – FINAL



Tiffany Thomas Kane – 831 Ashley Van Rijswijk – 815 Kiera Stephens – 792

Swimmers are competing against the qualifying time in their own classification. The goal is to get as close to the world record in their classification as possible. Kiera Stephens (1:18.26) and Tiffany Thomas Kane (1:33.75) both swam under the qualification time in their respective qualification and improved upon their times from this morning.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC, SB5-SB14 – FINAL



Jake Michel‘s time 1:04.35 set a new Australian record for the SB14 classification and met the qualification time for Tokyo. Joining him with a qualifying swim was Blake Cochrane (SB7) who swam a 1:17.26, a bit faster than his 1:17.55 this morning. Paralympic veterans, Matthew Levy and Rick Pendleton, both seeking to qualify for their fifth games, did not meet their qualifying times.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL



There was a group four swimmers together as they approached the first 50 wall with Brianna Throssell in the lead at 28.51 followed closely by Elizabeth Dekkers at 28.56. Dekkers would move up on the second 50, turning at 1:00.72 followed by Throssell in 1:01.09. Dekkers would maintain her lead, turning at at the 150 meter mark in 1:33.62, .23 seconds ahead of Throssell. This is where the veteran Throssell made her move. She would find a second gear on the last 50 to split 33.78 to move ahead of Dekkers and finish in 2:07.63. After falling short in a couple of events this week, Throssell is on her way to her second Olympic games. Dekkers would fade over the last 50 to finish outside the qualifying time.

MEN’S 100 FREE MC – FINAL



MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL



WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

