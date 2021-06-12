Daily Swim Coach Workout #457

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up
1 X 200 @ 4:00 Free
1 X 400 @ 8:00 50 Kick/50 Drill IM Order
4 X 50 @ 1:15 IM Order DPS
Main Set
3X
400 IM Drill @8:00 [Fly 3/3/3, Back 3/6/3, Breast Long Pull, Catch Up]
400 Free IM @8:00
100 EZ Free @2:30 [Don’t wait for the interval but start next round on time]
10 X 25 Odds Free/Evens FLY DPS
Cool Down
6 X 50 Pull Breath 3/5 @ 1:15
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Drills
Fly 3/3/3 Three right arm/three left Arm/Three Fly Stokes
Back 3/6/3 Three arm strokes/ Six Kicks
Jim Porter
Assistant Coach, Kingfish Rhode Island
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.