Daily Swim Coach Workout #457

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm Up
    1 X 200 @ 4:00 Free
    1 X 400 @ 8:00 50 Kick/50 Drill IM Order
    4 X 50 @ 1:15 IM Order DPS
Main Set
    3X
        400 IM Drill @8:00 [Fly 3/3/3, Back 3/6/3, Breast Long Pull, Catch Up]
        400 Free IM @8:00
        100 EZ Free @2:30 [Don’t wait for the interval but start next round on time]
        
10 X 25 Odds Free/Evens FLY DPS
Cool Down
    6 X 50 Pull Breath 3/5 @ 1:15

        

Drills
Fly 3/3/3 Three right arm/three left Arm/Three Fly Stokes
Back 3/6/3 Three arm strokes/ Six Kicks


Jim Porter
Assistant Coach, Kingfish Rhode Island

