Daily Swim Coach Workout #457

Workout Context

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

1 X 200 @ 4:00 Free

1 X 400 @ 8:00 50 Kick/50 Drill IM Order

4 X 50 @ 1:15 IM Order DPS

Main Set

3X

400 IM Drill @8:00 [Fly 3/3/3, Back 3/6/3, Breast Long Pull, Catch Up]

400 Free IM @8:00

100 EZ Free @2:30 [Don’t wait for the interval but start next round on time]



10 X 25 Odds Free/Evens FLY DPS

Cool Down

6 X 50 Pull Breath 3/5 @ 1:15