2021 Pac-12 Women: Ivey Anchors 21.14, Stadden/Wilson Split 21.9 on B-Relay

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2

1. Stanford               592  
2. Cal                    546.5
3. USC                    413.5   
4. UCLA                   389
5. Utah                   369   
6. Arizona                362
7. Washington State       189

The second day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships have come to a close, with Stanford holding a 45.5-point lead over Cal for the team title. Tonight, the finals of the 3-meter diving, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay were contested. During the 200 free relay final, Cal dominated with the top time of 1:26.84, which is now No. 3 in the NCAA this season.

Looking at all relay splits, including the four exhibition B-relays, a total of 9 swimmers dipped under 22 seconds. The fastest split overall came from Cal junior Izzy Ivey, anchoring the winning relay in 21.14. Stanford sophomore Emma Wheal had the next fastest split at 21.57. Cal freshman Emily Gantriis (21.65) and Stanford junior Amalie Fackenthal (21.67) were also under 21.7s was Cal junior Elise Garcia hit 21.72.

The 200 IM top 2 finishers, junior Alicia Wilson (21.94) and freshman Isabelle Stadden (21.92), hit sub-22 splits on Cal’s B-relay. USC freshman Anicka Delgado anchored the relay’s 3rd-place finish in a 21.81. USC teammate Jemma Schlicht just broke 22 seconds with her 21.99 split.

For Stadden, who traditionally swims fly/back/IM, her flat start 50 free best rests at 22.71 from the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships.

USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler had the fastest lead-off 50 free, clocking in at 22.26. Earlier in the individual final, Dobler tied for second place with a 22.24. UCLA’s Claire Grover split 0.01s slower than Dobler at 22.27, who was also part of the three-way tie for second. The event’s winner, Washington State senior Chloe Larson, led the relay off in a 22.57. Larson won the final in a 22.18, just 0.02s off her huge prelims lifetime best of 22.16.

All 50 Free Lead-Offs and Splits

**exhibition

Cal Izzy Ivey 21.14
Stanford Emma Wheal 21.57
Cal Emily Gantriis 21.65
Stanford Amalie Fackenthal 21.67
Cal Elise Garcia 21.72
USC Anicka Delgado 21.81
Cal Isabelle Stadden 21.92**
Cal Alicia Wilson 21.94**
USC Jemma Schlicht 21.99
Stanford Lauren Green 22.11
Stanford Morgan Tankersley 22.13**
Arizona Alayna Connor 22.18
USC Kaitlyn Dobler 22.26 lead-off
UCLA Claire Grover 22.27 lead-off
Cal Robin Neumann 22.30**
Cal Eloise Riley 22.33 lead-off
USC Marta Ciesla 22.36
Arizona Julia Heimstead 22.36
Stanford Ashley Volpenhein 22.37**
Arizona Jamie Stone 22.41
UCLA Brooke Schaffer 22.43
Stanford Anya Goeders 22.46 lead-off
UCLA Gabby Dang 22.56
WSU Chloe Larson 22.57 lead-off
Stanford Lauren Pitzer 22.67**
UCLA Crystal Murphy 22.70**
Utah Reagan Cathcart 22.73
UCLA Sophia Kosturos 22.76
Utah Audrey Reimer 22.76
Stanford Janelle Rudolph 22.87** lead-off
Arizona Kayla Filipek 22.88 lead-off
Utah Madeline Woznick 22.90 lead-off
WSU Paige Gardner 22.90
Utah Kayla Miller 22.91
UCLA Nora Clarkowski 22.95**
UCLA Madeleine Wright 23.08**
UCLA Rachel Rhee 23.11** lead-off
WSU Hailey Grotte 23.12
Arizona Maddy Burt 23.15**
WSU Emily Ward 23.16
Arizona Grace Anderson 23.19** lead-off
Arizona Skylar Dikeman 23.29**
Cal Emma Davidson 23.44** lead-off
Arizona Jade Neser 23.58**

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

  1. Cal A- 1:26.84
  2. Stanford A- 1:27.81
  3. USC A- 1:28.42
  4. Cal B- 1:29.60**
  5. Arizona A- 1:29.83
  6. UCLA A- 1:30.02
  7. Stanford B- 1:30.04**
  8. Utah A- 1:31.30
  9. WSU A- 1:31.75
  10. UCLA B- 1:31.84**
  11. Arizona B- 1:33.21**

Coach
right now

It’s really good to see Izzy thriving at Cal.

