2021 Pac-12 Women: Ivey Anchors 21.14, Stadden/Wilson Split 21.9 on B-Relay

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2

1. Stanford 592 2. Cal 546.5 3. USC 413.5 4. UCLA 389 5. Utah 369 6. Arizona 362 7. Washington State 189

The second day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Championships have come to a close, with Stanford holding a 45.5-point lead over Cal for the team title. Tonight, the finals of the 3-meter diving, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay were contested. During the 200 free relay final, Cal dominated with the top time of 1:26.84, which is now No. 3 in the NCAA this season.

Looking at all relay splits, including the four exhibition B-relays, a total of 9 swimmers dipped under 22 seconds. The fastest split overall came from Cal junior Izzy Ivey, anchoring the winning relay in 21.14. Stanford sophomore Emma Wheal had the next fastest split at 21.57. Cal freshman Emily Gantriis (21.65) and Stanford junior Amalie Fackenthal (21.67) were also under 21.7s was Cal junior Elise Garcia hit 21.72.

The 200 IM top 2 finishers, junior Alicia Wilson (21.94) and freshman Isabelle Stadden (21.92), hit sub-22 splits on Cal’s B-relay. USC freshman Anicka Delgado anchored the relay’s 3rd-place finish in a 21.81. USC teammate Jemma Schlicht just broke 22 seconds with her 21.99 split.

For Stadden, who traditionally swims fly/back/IM, her flat start 50 free best rests at 22.71 from the 2019 NCSA Spring Championships.

USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler had the fastest lead-off 50 free, clocking in at 22.26. Earlier in the individual final, Dobler tied for second place with a 22.24. UCLA’s Claire Grover split 0.01s slower than Dobler at 22.27, who was also part of the three-way tie for second. The event’s winner, Washington State senior Chloe Larson, led the relay off in a 22.57. Larson won the final in a 22.18, just 0.02s off her huge prelims lifetime best of 22.16.

All 50 Free Lead-Offs and Splits

**exhibition

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY