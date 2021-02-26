2021 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full day of the 2021 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships will pick up here in Houston with the finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. Earlier in the day, the prelims and finals of the women’s 3-meter diving were also contested. Looking at the team scores after the 800 free relay and 400 medley relay, Arizona holds a 7-point lead over Cal. Defending team champions Stanford currently sit in 4th place with 165 points, only two points behind Utah. UCLA (148), USC (124), and Washington State (94) round out the top 7 teams.

Coming in with the top 2 seed times in the 500 free by 0.06s are seniors Stanford’s Brooke Forde and Cal’s Robin Neumann, both clocking in under 4:40. The entire final will have 4 Stanford Cardinals and 4 Cal Bears.

Meanwhile, Cal junior Alicia Wilson leads the 200 IM final over USC junior Isa Odgers, Cal freshman Isabelle Stadden, and Stanford junior Zoe Bartel.

Looking to finish 1-2 in the 50 free final will also be a pair of Cal Bears, sophomore Eloise Riley and junior Elise Garcia. Washington State senior Chloe Larson jumped from a 22.59 seed to a 22.19 morning swim, which qualified 3rd this morning. A pair of USC freshmen will also appear in the 50 free final, led by #6 seed Kaitlyn Dobler.

Current Team Scores

Arizona, 179 Cal, 172 Utah, 167 Stanford, 165 UCLA, 148 USC, 124 Washington State, 94

WOMEN’S 3-Meter Diving – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 387.75 – Blythe Hartley (USC) – 2006

Pac-12 Record: 420.90 – Cassidy Krug (Stanford) – 2007

2020 Champion: Carolina Sculti (Stanford) – 378.55

Winning the 3-meter board was USC sophomore Nike Agunbiade, scoring 374.65 points. Stanford junior Daria Lenz (225.55) and Utah sophomore Lizzie DeCecco (328.65) rounded out the top 3 divers. USC had 3 divers in the top 8 tonight, which is worth 80 points.

Looking at the team scores after the 3-meter board, Utah now leads with 260 points, followed by Stanford (234), USC (213), Cal (210), Arizona (202), UCLA (192), and Washington State (94).

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 4:25.15 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

Pac-12 Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA “A” Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Emma Nordin (Arizona State) – 4:33.74

Stanford senior Brooke Forde held the lead for the entirety of the 500 free final. Yet into the last 150 yards, her junior teammate Morgan Tankersley rapidly increased her tempo, splitting 27.85-27.73-27.05 to nearly run down Forde. Forde took the Pac-12 title title tonight with a 4:37.07, her 4th-fastest performance in her career. Taking second by only 0.04s was Tankersley, hitting 4:37.11, which is just off her best of 4:35.99 from last year’s Pac-12 meet. Both Stanford times are now within the top 5 times in the NCAA this season.

Picking up points for 3rd and 4th place were Cal teammates sophomore Ayla Spitz (4:38.05) and senior Robin Neumann (4:39.96).

Already looking at the team scores, Stanford as now taken over the lead with 356 points, with Cal now trailing in second with 319 points.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:52.26 – Katinka Hosszu (USC) – 2012

Pac-12 Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 1:54.09

Cal junior Alicia Wilson threw down a blistering 32.92 on the breast leg of this race to distance herself from the pack. She took the Pac-12 title by two full seconds at 1:53.65, which is just off her lifetime best of 1:53.58 from this past January.

Coming off the last wall to pass USC’s Isa Odgers was Cal rookie Isabelle Stadden, who aided a Bears 1-2 finish with her 1:55.80 finish time. Odgers settled for third at 1:56.51.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

Pac-12 Meet Record: 21.03 – Abbey Weitzeil (Cal) – 2020

Pac-12 Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil (Cal) – 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 21.66

2020 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal) – 21.03

After setting a big lifetime best in prelims, Washington State senior Chloe Larson blasted a 22.18 to win the Pac-12 title. Behind her was a three-way tie for second place, with all swimmers clocking 22.24 and scoring 27 points. Picking up the runner-up finish were UCLA junior Claire Grover, Cal sophomore Eloise Riley, and USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler.

Out of the B-final, Stanford sophomore Emma Wheal popped the event’s top time at 22.12, which would have topped the podium. In the C-final, Cal freshman Emily Gantriis went from 22.82 to 22.23 to win the heat. The time would have also placed second in the A-final.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS