Georgia Tech Associate Head Coach Bill Koppelman Resigns; Will Leave Coaching

Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving associate head coach Bill Koppelman has resigned his position with the school and will move away from coaching. He informed the team of the move Monday.

Koppelman says that while he loves the program and the track they’re on, the decision was more about a full-scale career change.

“I’ve always been an analytics guy, I’m just moving into a career with more stability and more predictable hours,” Koppelman told SwimSwam. “Hopefully I’ll work my way to giving back to the sport in another way in the future.”

He says while he wishes he could’ve stayed on until the NCAA Championships, a job opened up working for the Norfolk Southern Railway in Atlanta, and so the timing just didn’t work out for him to stay with the Yellow Jackets through the end of the season.

Koppelman has been with Georgia Tech since the 2012-2013 season, and prior to that spent 6 years as an assistant at TCU.

He also has previous career coaching stops at Utah and Wyoming.

“Bill Koppelman has been an extremely valuable member of the Georgia Tech swimming and diving staff for the last nine years. He has lead our recruiting efforts for the past several years and has helped take our team to the next level,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said of his departure. “As Bill moves on to the next chapter of his life, his friendship and coaching expertise will be sorely missed. We wish he and his family all the best. Go Jackets!”

Koppelman has a degree in mathematics from Wyoming, a Masters of Science in Mathematics from Utah, and a Master of Science in Analytics from Georgia Tech. He and his wife RheAnn have two children.

The Georgia Tech women finished 9th at the ACC Championships in February, while the men’s team finished 7th. The women’s team has two swimmers, Brooke Switzer and McKenzie Campbell, qualified for the NCAA Championships.

While men’s invites aren’t finalized yet, as there are two conference meets and lots of last chances still to come, it appears that the Yellow Jackets are on track to have 4 individual qualifiers for that meet as well.