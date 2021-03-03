University of Michigan Sprinter Daria Pyshnenko Won’t Swim NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Michigan senior Daria Pyshnenko has decided to retire from swimming and won’t be racing at the 2021 NCAA Championship meet.

On pre-selection psych sheets, released late Monday, Pyshnenko was the 10th seed in the 50 free (21.88) and 12th seed in the 100 free (47.92).

Previous coverage:

At last week’s Big Ten Championships, Pyshnenko scored 55.5 points for the Wolverines. That ranked her 7th among Michigan’s scorers, even with only two events. She finished 2nd in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, behind only teammate Maggie MacNeil.

She was also a key relay leg for the Wolverines, swimming anchor on the 200 medley and 400 medley relays, plus the team’s second-fastest splits on the 200 and 400 free relays.

Pyshnenko first hinted that she was done with swimming with the post below, and confirmed to SwimSwam that she would not be swimming at NCAAs.

Every NCAA swimmer who competed this season received an extra year of NCAA eligibility, so even beyond this season she would have been eligible to swim another meet for the Wolverines.

Pyshnenko said that she’s unable to share a reason for why she’s pulling out before NCAAs. She qualified for the meet all four years of her career, but her sophomore season was her only chance to actually race individual events. There she finished 31st in the 50 free.

It’s unclear, based on the timing of the scratch, who will be called up to the meet. NCAA pandemic rules this year say that swimmers can only be called in off the alternates list if scratches happen within 24 hours of the official release of invites (which is expected some time today).

At present, the first alternate is Donna Depolo, a breaststroker from Nevada. But it’s not entirely clear whether she’ll be called up or if the ‘lines’ wil be re-run with the next-ranked swimmer in the 50 and 100 free moved up.

It may not ultimately matter, though, as the next-ranked swimmers in the 50 and 100 freestyle are already invited in both events, so the spot might go to Depolo regardless.