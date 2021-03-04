Hungarian Nationals Runner-up Dominika Varga Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dominika Varga from Szeged, Hungary has made a commitment to the University of Miami women’s swimming and diving team and will begin in the fall of 2021.

“I can’t wait to help out the Canes and be the part of this incredible team and work with the amazing coaching staff in one of the most beautiful facility I’ve ever seen.”

A freestyle/butterfly sprint specialist, Varga is a 2018 junior national champion in the LCM 50 fly (27.52). She won a bronze medal in the open division of the 50 fly at Hungary’s 2018 Short Course Nationals (26.92).

At Hungarian Nationals (50m) in December 2020, she hit 3 out of 3 lifetime bests with A-final appearances in the 50 free (26.25), 50 fly (27.09), and 100 fly (1:01.11). She took home the silver medal in the 50 fly.

Varga competed at FINA World Cup in Budapest in 2018 and 2019.

Best times (converted):

SCM

50 free 25.30 (22.79)

100 free 54.87 (49.43)

100 free relay split 54.28 (48.90)

50 fly 26.67 (24.02)

100 fly 1:00.35 (54.36)

LCM

50 free 26.25 (22.96)

100 free 57.19 (50.08)

50 fly 27.09 (23.77)

100 fly 1:01.11 (53.79)

Varga’s best times would have scored for Miami in the B final of the 100 free and the C finals of the 50 free and 100 fly at 2021 ACC Women’s Championships, where the Hurricanes came in 10th out of 12 teams. She also would have been helpful on the 200 and 400 free relays. Varga will overlap with sprinters Savannah Barr (23.44/50.30) and Emma Sundstrand (23.81/51.83) and butterflyers Barr (54.29) and Isabel Traba (54.84) next year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.