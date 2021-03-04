Futures Qualifier Grace Dunn (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Columbia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Grace Dunn from Phoenix, Arizona has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Columbia University for the 2022-23 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Columbia University in the City of New York. It is such an honor to have the opportunity to attend a university that will challenge me in the classroom and in the pool. Coaches Diana and Matt have been unwavering in their support for me during this rollercoaster of a process. Their faith in me is only matched by my faith in them to help me develop into a great collegiate athlete. I would like to shout out all of my coaches throughout the years (you know who you are)! And a special thanks to my family for their incredible sacrifices to get me here. Go Lions! #roarlionroar”

Dunn attends Chaparral High School where she wrapped up her junior year season last fall with a 4th-place finish in the 200 free (1:53.80) and a 7th in the 500 (5:09.07) at the 2020 AIA D1 Swim & Dive Championship. She also contributed to the state-champion 200 free relay (24.32 split).

Dunn does her year-round swimming with Scottsdale Aquatic Club. She is a Futures qualifier in the 200 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free. She earned PBs in the 100 free and 500 free at the 2020 Arizona Senior Short Course Open Championships, winning the 1000/1650 free and finaling in the 100 free (6th), 200 free (3rd), 500 free (7th), and 200 back (13th). Her 200/1000/1650 PBs come from the 2019 TWST Senior Championships where she placed 2nd in the mile, 3rd in the 500 free, and 4th in the 200 free.

The Ivy League canceled its winter sports season this year due to the pandemic, but at the 2020 Women’s Ivy League Championships, Dunn’s best times would have scored in the 200 free (C final), 500 free (C final), 1000 free (16th), and 1650 (19th).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.40

100 free – 52.20

200 free – 1:50.64

500 free – 4:56.17

1000 free – 10:08.86

1650 free – 17:07.48

100 back – 59.22

200 back – 2:05.85

