NC State’s Heather MacCausland Scratches NCAAs; Nevada’s Donna Depolo Gets In

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

Stanford (3x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

North Carolina State sophomore Heather MacCausland has withdrawn from the 2021 NCAA Championships, as an individual swimmer at least, which clears the way for Nevada breaststroker Donna Depolo to enter the meet.

MacCausland was the 41st seed in the 50 free (22.32), 36th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.03), and 38th in the 200 breaststroke (2:10.27).

MacCausland also swam on the Wolfpack’s 400 free relay, 200 free relay, and 400 medley relay (as the anchor, rather than the breaststroke, leg) at the ACC Championships.

Because she was scratched after the release of the official psych sheets, rather than re-running the lists with her removed, the first alternate, Depolo gets in.

It just so happens that Depolo’s top event is the 100 breaststroke, where she has a season-best of 1:00.15. That is a Nevada school record.

Nevada regularly sends divers to the NCAA Championships, but their swimmers are no strangers to the meet either. At the 2016 NCAA Championships, they sent multiple swimmers to NCAAs, including an 800 free relay.

Depolo will be the first swimming qualifier since Brendon Bray took over as head coach prior to the 2016-2017 season.

Nevada’s most recent swimming All-American was Yawen Li, who won the B-final of the 400 IM at the 2015 NCAA Championship meet. The program has had 3 divers combine for 8 diving All-America honors since 2014.

Depolo, by qualifying, will also be able to swim the 200 breaststroke, where her season-best of 2:10.88 will make her the 43rd seed.

Because of the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has ruled that alternates will only be called up this season to replace swimmers who scratch the meet within 24 hours of the announcement of invites.

