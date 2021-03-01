UF Freshman Adam Chaney Details Team Meetings That Prepped Him for SEC Breakout

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

At the 2021 SEC Men’s Championships, Florida freshman Adam Chaney put up two of the fastest 100-yard backstrokes in 17-18 age group history. Chaney also became the 4th 18&U swimmer to break 19 seconds in the 50-yard free.

During prelims on Day 3, Chaney put up a 45.44, smashing his previous lifetime best of 47.10 from 2019. Then in finals, Chaney nabbed SEC runner-up with another lifetime best at 45.29. At the time, that ranked Chaney as the 3rd-fastest 17-18 swimmer in 100-yard back history. That is until Chaney turned around and led off Florida’s winning 400 medley relay.

Chaney led off the relay in a blistering 44.99, splitting 21.38/23.61. That now makes Chaney the second 18&U swimmer to break 45 seconds in the 100 back. He is now No. 2 all-time in age group history only behind Olympic champion Ryan Murphy (44.63).

All-Time 17-18 Boys Rankings – 100 BK SCY

44.63, Ryan Murphy, 2014 44.99, Adam Chaney, 2021 45.05, Nic Albiero, 2018 45.32, Jack Conger, 2012 45.34, Austin Katz, 2017

In the 200 medley relay, Chaney led Florida’s winning relay off in a 20.72 backstroke leg, which is the 15th-fastest 50 back relay split in history.

