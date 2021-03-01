2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full day of racing at the 2021 Men’s Pac-12s is set to get underway from Houston, with heats of the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free on the schedule for this morning.

Cal had a strong start to the meet on opening night, winning both relays — included lowering a 2009 meet record in the 400 medley. However, with the diving portion of this meet having already been contested, the Bears still sit in last place, though that shouldn’t last for long.

Stanford senior Grant Shoults enters the day with a chance to win a fourth title in the 500 free, having also won in 2017, 2018 and 2020 (having taken a redshirt in his junior year). Dating back to the first Pac-12 Championship meet in 1961, several swimmers have won this event three times, but no one has ever had four.

Shoults will have his work cut out for him with top seed Trenton Julian appearing to be on top form in last night’s 800 free relay, while Zach Yeadon, Brooks Fail and freshman teammate Preston Forst will also likely be in the mix.

The 200 IM looks to be pretty wide open. Cal’s Daniel Carr is the defending champion, while Arizona sophomore David Schlicht holds the top seed at 1:42.97.

Cal’s Ryan Hoffer will look to defend his 2020 title in the 50 free, with freshman teammate Bjorn Seeliger figuring to be a factor after his 41.21 100 free relay leg on Night 1.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1 + DIVING)

Utah, 189 Stanford, 173 Arizona, 152 USC, 124 Cal, 102

500 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson (ARIZ), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults (STAN), 2017

(STAN), 2017 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Champion: Grant Shoults (STAN), 4:12.45

Arizona senior Brooks Fail won the first circle-seeded heat in 4:13.81, ultimately earning him the top seed for tonight’s final. Fail went well under his season-best of 4:15.35 from December, moving into 12th in the national rankings. Last season’s third place finisher also negative-split the race, out in 2:07.46 at the 250 before closing in 2:06.35. Out of the eight finalists, his front-half was only sixth-fastest.

Stanford freshman Preston Forst touched second in the heat in 4:16.90 for sixth overall, establishing a new PB after going 4:17.32 at November’s Stanford Invite.

A trio of seniors led Heat 3, with 2020 ACC champion Zach Yeadon — who transferred to Cal from Notre Dame for his final collegiate season in the summer — pacing defending champ Grant Shoults and Cal’s Sean Grieshop in 4:14.59. Yeadon holds a best time of 4:10.39 from the 2020 ACC Championships, and had been as fast as 4:14.90 this season back in November. He qualified third overall, with Shoults fourth and Grieshop fifth.

In the final heat it was Cal’s Trenton Julian, last season’s runner-up, winning easily in 4:14.54 to claim Lane 5 tonight. The 22-year-old senior was slightly faster in 4:14.08 on Feb. 19 in the Bears’ dual with Stanford, so he should have more in the tank for the final.

200 IM Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan (STAN), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2020 Champion: Daniel Carr (CAL), 1:41.79

50 Free Prelims