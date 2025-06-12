Lewis Pugh Completes 60-Mile Shark Swim Around Martha’s Vineyard

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

On May 26, 2025, Lewis Pugh became the first person to swim around Martha’s Vineyard — a nearly 60-mile journey completed over 12 days in 47-degree waters, while navigating rough winds and the lurking threat of great white sharks. Undertaken during the 50th anniversary of the movie Jaws, the swim wasn’t just a feat of endurance; it was a bold statement to change the narrative around sharks and to raise awareness for their protection. “It was one of the toughest swims I’ve ever done,” Pugh said — and that’s quite a statement, considering his legendary resume. His message is clear: a world without sharks is a world where the oceans are out of balance.

If you’re not familiar with Lewis Pugh, he is one of the most extraordinary endurance swimmers and ocean advocates of our time. He is the only person to have completed long-distance swims in every ocean of the world — including swims in the North Pole, the English Channel, and the Red Sea. His TED Talks have over 7 million views, his book Achieving the Impossible was selected for Oprah’s book list, and he serves as the UN Patron of the Oceans. Through his daring swims and powerful voice, Lewis continues to inspire urgent global action for ocean conservation.

