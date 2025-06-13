Mollie O’Callaghan Qualifies For Fourth Individual Event For Singapore

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
The penultimate night of racing was a successful one for the nation of Australia as each individual event saw two swimmers qualify for this summer’s World Championships, save for the men’s 200m breaststroke.
Right off the bat, the men’s 200m backstroke delivered, with both Joshua Edwards-Smith and Bradley Woodward making the grade for Singapore.
Then, the women’s 100m freestyle brought the fire, with Olympic multi-gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan delivering a feisty 52.87, followed by newcomer Olivia Wunsch, who nabbed silver.
Additional finishers who will most likely be named to the women’s 4x100m free relay include Alex Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey and Milla Jansen.
For O’Callaghan, this marked her fourth individual event qualification, with the 100m free added to the 50m/100m back and 200m free, although she says she is undecided on swimming the 100m back at Worlds.
Although the men’s 200m breaststroke saw just former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook nab a Singapore-worthy result, the women’s 200m breast had two qualifiers.
Both winners Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder did what was necessary to add the event to their potential World Championships programs.
Finally, Ben Goedemans gave Sam Short a run for his money in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.
Short lost his cap mid-way through the race, but still pulled out the victory as Goedemans chased him down in the final 75m of the contest.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 5
- Alex Perkins – women’s 100m fly (56.42), 50m fly (25.36)
- Lily Price – women’s 100m fly (57.82), 50m fly (25.64)
- Ella Ramsay – women’s 200m IM (2:09.21), 100m breast (1:06.86), 200m breast (2:23.92)
- Tara Kinder – women’s 200m IM (2:10.42), 200m breast (2:24.61)
- Lani Pallister – women’s 400m free (3:59.72), 200m free (1:54.89), 800m free (8:10.84)
- Jamie Perkins – women’s 400m free (4:04.03), 800m free (8:26.20)
- Sam Short – men’s 400m free (3:41.03), 200m free (1:45.71), 800m free (7:40.95), 1500m free (14:52.43)
- Elijah Winnington – men’s 400m free (3:43.99)
- Isaac Cooper – men’s 50m back (24.69)
- Kaylee McKeown – women’s 50m back (27.33), 100m back (57.71), 200m back (2:04.47)
- Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 50m back (27.39), 100m back (58.85), 200m free (1:54.43), 100m free (52.87)
- Sienna Toohey – women’s 100m breast (1:06.55)
- Ed Sommerville – men’s 200m free (1:44.93)
- Matt Temple – men’s 100m fly (51.00)
- Jesse Coleman – men’s 100m fly (51.09)
- Harrison Turner – men’s 200m fly (1:54.90)
- Cameron McEvoy – men’s 50m free (21.30)
- Kyle Chalmers – men’s 50m free (21.68), 100m free (47.29)
- Ben Goedemans – men’s 800m free (7:46.16), 1500m free (14:52.99)
- Hannah Fredericks – women’s 200m back (2:09.54)
- David Schlicht – men’s 200m IM (1:58.10)
- William Petric – men’s 200m IM (1:58.25)
- Brittany Castelluzzo – women’s 200m fly (2:06.91)
- Abbey Connor – women’s 200m fly (2:07.14)
- Flynn Southam – men’s 100m free (47.69)
- Joshua Edwards-Smith – men’s 200m back (1:56.94)
- Bradley Woodward – men’s 200m back (1:57.14)
- Olivia Wunsch – women’s 100m free (53.38)
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – men’s 200m breast (2:09.09)
Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 5
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – Alex Perkins for fly, Sienna Toohey for breast, Kaylee McKeown for back
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – Nash Wilkes for breast, Joshua Edwards-Smith for back, Matt Temple for fly
- Women’s 4x200m free relay – Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Jamie Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey*, Brittany Castelluzzo*
- Women’s 4x100m free relay – Mollie O’Callaghan, Olivia Wunsch, Alex Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey*, Milla Jansen*
- Men’s 4x200m free relay – Ed Sommerville, Sam Short, Flynn Southam, Charlie Hawke, Max Giuliani*, Kai Taylor*
- Men’s 4x100m free relay – Kyle Chalmers, Flynn Southam, Maximillian Giuliani, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner*, Zac Incerti*
*Depending on overall roster count