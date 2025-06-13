Mollie O’Callaghan Qualifies For Fourth Individual Event For Singapore

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The penultimate night of racing was a successful one for the nation of Australia as each individual event saw two swimmers qualify for this summer’s World Championships, save for the men’s 200m breaststroke.

Right off the bat, the men’s 200m backstroke delivered, with both Joshua Edwards-Smith and Bradley Woodward making the grade for Singapore.

Then, the women’s 100m freestyle brought the fire, with Olympic multi-gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan delivering a feisty 52.87, followed by newcomer Olivia Wunsch, who nabbed silver.

Additional finishers who will most likely be named to the women’s 4x100m free relay include Alex Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey and Milla Jansen.

For O’Callaghan, this marked her fourth individual event qualification, with the 100m free added to the 50m/100m back and 200m free, although she says she is undecided on swimming the 100m back at Worlds.

Although the men’s 200m breaststroke saw just former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook nab a Singapore-worthy result, the women’s 200m breast had two qualifiers.

Both winners Ella Ramsay and Tara Kinder did what was necessary to add the event to their potential World Championships programs.

Finally, Ben Goedemans gave Sam Short a run for his money in the men’s 1500m freestyle event.

Short lost his cap mid-way through the race, but still pulled out the victory as Goedemans chased him down in the final 75m of the contest.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 5

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 5

*Depending on overall roster count