2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Splits

February 27th, 2021 News, Previews & Recaps

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

  • When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the team title came down to the final race. In a bit of twist, the two teams vying for the championship swam in two different heats, but that didn’t necessarily dampen the excitement.

The Louisville Cardinals went into the event with a 10 point leading, meaning that if they finished ahead of NC State, they would win. However, if NC State won and Louisville finished 3rd, the two teams would tie, and below 3rd, Louisville would lose.

Louisville threw down a 2:48.37 in the second heat, led by 42.03 leadoff by Haridi Sameh, the fastest leadoff leg of the night, and a 41.77 split by Nick Albiero, which would prove to be the 2nd-fastest of the night.

NC State freshman Luke Miller couldn’t match Sameh’s speed on on the leadoff, but the remaining legs threw down three of the five fastest splits in the field (three of four on a flying start) as NC State touched in 2:48.19. That gave the Wolfpack the win, but with no team managing to go faster than the Cardinals, Louisville secured the team championship by two points.

Check out all of the splits below. Leadoff legs are denoted by bold type.

School Swimmer Time
NC State Hunter Tapp 41.66
Louisville Nick Albiero 41.71
NC State Kacper Stokowski 41.95
Louisville Haridi Sameh 42.03
NC State Giovanni Izzo 42.06
Virginia Tech Blake Manoff 42.06
Virginia August Lamb 42.08
Florida State Max McCusker 42.09
Louisville Tanner Cummings 42.28
Louisville Michael Eastman 42.35
Virginia Matt Browstead 42.35
Virginia Tech Antani Ivanov 42.41
Virginia Tech Carles Coll Marti 42.49
NC State Luke Miller 42.52
Pitt Blaise Vera 42.56
Georgia Tech Caio Pumputis 42.75
Georgia Tech Christian Ferraro 42.79
Florida State Peter Varjasi 42.84
Florida State Mason Herbert 42.87
Notre Dame Cason Wilburn 42.87
UNC Daniel Koenigsperger 42.87
Virginia Tech Youssef Ramadan 42.91
Georgia Tech Baturalp Unlu 42.93
Florida State Jakub Ksiazek 42.94
UNC Jack Messenger 42.97
Virginia Sam Schilling 43.10
Notre Dame Sadler McKeen 43.21
Virgnia Justin Grender 43.26
Georgia Tech Kyle Barone 43.32
UNC Tomas Sungalia 43.39
Notre Dame Christopher Stensby 43.51
Notre Dame Brendan Santana 43.56
Duke Charlie Gingrich 43.74
Pitt Dominic Toledo Sanchez 43.81
Boston College Samuel Roche 43.94
Duke Matthew Whelan 44.00
Boston College Alexander Santana 44.03
Duke David Hallaron 44.21
Pitt Armin Remenyi 44.23
UNC Eli Coan 44.31
Pitt Serhii Ahadzhanian 44.32
Duke Cole Reznick 44.49
Boston College Matthew Szekely 44.55
Boston College Charles Clark 45.27

0
