Alec Filipovic, #6 Recruit in HS Class of 2022, Verbals to Texas

The University of Texas has gained a verbal commitment from Alec Filipovic, the #6 recruit out of the boy’s high school class of 2022.

“I am proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas. I’m proud in myself for the constant work and drive that brought me to where I am and will be in the future and I’m thankful for all my SCST coaches, teams, friends, and family that have helped excel me in swimming. HOOK’EM 🤘🏼🤘🏼”

While competing for St. Charles North High School, Filipov won the 100 fly (48.25) and placed 2nd in the 50 free (20.48) at last year’s Illinois State High School Championships. During his freshman year at the same meet in 2019, he placed 5th in the 200IM and 7th in the 100 free. St. Charles North won the IHSA State Championships in both seasons.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 48.05

50 free – 20.21

100 free – 44.31

200 fly – 1:48.88

200 IM – 1:48.04

Filipov’s best 100 fly time is from St. Charles Swim Team’s time trial in late October where he dropped .20 seconds from his previous best which he swam at the 2020 Illinois State HS Championships.

That has been addressed for the fall of 2022, at least, between Filipovic and reclassified 2021 Holden Smith, who has been 47.84. They’ll be joined by Tim Connery, a clutch recommitment from Michigan, who has a best of 46.73 in the 100 yard fly already. He should pick up the reigns to that leg next season.

While Texas has turned out their share of sprint butterflies in the past, including the defending Olympic Champion in the 100 fly Joseph Schooling, they are thinner-than-normal headed into this season. Senior Alvin Jiang is the early NCAA leader this season with a 45.75 and is a national championship contender, but they aren’t very deep behind him.

The University of Texas won both the men’s and women’s Big 12 conference championships last year under the men’s head coach Eddie Reese and the women’s head coach Carol Capitani. This brings the Longhorn men to a total of 24 conference title wins and the women to a total of 18.

