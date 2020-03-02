2020 IL HS Boys: St. Charles North Wins #2, Maurer Breaks Malone 200 FR Record

2020 IHSA Boys Swimming & Diving State Finals

It was a big week in the Midwest as high school championship season is in our midst. At Evanston High School, the St. Charles North boys repeated as team champions after earning their first-ever title in 2019. During the battle on Saturday, four Evanston pool records and one IHSA state record was broken.

Top Six Teams

1. St. Charles North- 137

2. Loyola- 135

3. Glenbrook South- 128

4. Oak Park-River Forest (OPRF)- 98

5. Waubonsie Valley- 85

6. Lyons Township- 82

State Finals Highlights

200 Medley Relay Tie

In the 200 medley relay, Hinsdale Central was holding a comfy one-second lead until Glenbrook South senior Mike Hadjiivanov dove in for the free anchor. Hadjiivanov quickly gained on Hinsdale Central’s Erkan Ozgen, with the two nearly simultaneous under the flags.

In a surprise twist, Hinsdale Central and Glenbrook tied for the IHSA title, both clocking in 1:31.31. Also in contention was OPRF, who took third at 1:31.55. Finishing in fourth was St. Charles North, clocking in another 1:31 time (1:31.81).

Comparative Splits- 2020 IHSA Boys 200 Medley Relay

Hinsdale Central (1:31.31) Glenbrook South (1:31.31) Nolan Lahmann (23.16) Adam Zuiker (24.77) Alexander Cho (25.50) Max Iida (24.53) Cullen Cochlan (21.85) Nick Khatkovyy (22.14) Erkan Ozgen (20.80) Mike Hadjiivanov (19.87)

Max Iida Goes 2-For-2

Glenbrook South’s Max Iida, after splitting 24.53 breast in the winning 200 medley relay, went on to win both of his individual events. The UVA commit first dominated the 200 IM with a new Evanston pool record of 1:47.40, powered by his 30.55 breast and 26.20 free splits.

Iida then made a splash in the 100 breast final, clocking in a 54.62. Metamora’s Justin Alderson was right on Iida’s tail, touching in at 54.93. Marmion’s Ty Spillane was also in the tight three-man finish, touching in at 54.99.

Luke Maurer Breaks Reed Malone’s State Record

Loyola senior Luke Maurer had an epic battle against St. Charles East’s Calvin Windle during the 200 free final. At the finish, Maurer was able to clinch an IHSA title, winning at 1:36.35. Windle settled for second at 1:36.95.

During prelims on Friday afternoon, Maurer blasted out to a 1:34.49, breaking Reed Malone‘s 2013 IHSA state record of 1:35.60.

Comparative Splits- 2020 Maurer V. 2013 Malone, 200 FR IHSA Record

(*both were set in prelims)

2020 Maurer (1:34.49) 2013 Malone (1:35.60) 21.85 22.40 45.47 (23.62) 46.29 (23.89) 1:10.04 (24.57) 1:10.95 (24.66) 1:34.49 (24.45) 1:35.65 (24.65)

St. Charles North V. Loyola

The 50/100 free and 100 fly were huge events for St. Charles North (SCN) and Loyola, who became the top duo after these events. In the 50 free, Neuqua Valley champion Connor Boyle flirted with the 20-second barrier, winning the title at 20.04. Finishing in second was SCN’s Aleksej Filipovic, touching in at 20.48. Third place went to Lyons Township (LT) senior Jack Thorell (20.61).

During the diving break, Homewood-Flossmoor senior Jack Williams went on to take down the 2019 pool record (537.65) with 544.20 points. The remaining top 3 divers, RB’s Harrison Nolan (522.95) and St. Charles East’s Joey Scimeca (506.90), also scored over 500 points.

Back into the swim events, Filipovic came back in the 100 fly final to zip past Brother Rice’s Seth Miller (48.87) to win his first IHSA title at 48.25. Yet right after, 50 free champ Boyle and 200 free champ Maurer met up in the 100 free final.

Neuqua Valley’s Boyle was out like a rocket, going 20.89 off the first 50 while Loyola’s Maurer took the race out in 21.45. Maurer’s 200 free talent then allowed him to bring the race home in 22.46, slowly inching in on Boyle. However, Boyle was able to hold off Maurer (43.91), sweeping the sprint events with his title-winning time of 43.82.

After Maurer’s 29-point pick-up, Loyola teammates Everet Andrew (4:24.50) and Rex Maurer (4:26.35) went on to go a 1-2 finish in the 500 free final, swiping up another 29 points.

Into the 200 free relay final, Loyola was in the slight lead heading into the anchor leg, with LT and SCN right on their tails. LT senior Thorell blasted a 20.25 to easily take up the lead off the turn, churning up open water.

At the finish, LT took the title at 1:22.70, just three-tenths off their Friday pool record of 1:22.40. The state record remains at 1:22.15, set by Glenbrook South in 2009. Loyola held on for second at 1:23.59, touching ahead of Glenbrook South (1:23.93) and SCN (1:24.17).

In the 100 back final, Jones senior Jaden Olson (49.29) out-touched Barrington sophomore Griffin O’Leary (49.43) to win the IHSA title.

Ending the session was the 400 free relay, which handly was won by Loyola (3:02.80) thanks to L. Maurer’s 43.23 anchor split. However, it was not enough for Loyola to win the title. St. Charles North (SCN), despite taking 5th (3:07.18), was able to win the IHSA team title by 2 points over Loyola to defend their 2019 state title.

