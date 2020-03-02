JMU Women Get 2 NCAA Qualifiers at UNC Last Chance; UVA Men Hit 200 FR-R B Cut

UNC LAST CHANCE

March 1, 2020

Hosted by UNC

Short Course Yards

Following the men’s ACC Championships last week, UNC hosted their 2020 Qualifier for swimmers on the bubble to try to qualify for the NCAA Championships. James Madison University had a pair of women move into qualifying range. Julianna Jones dropped 7 seconds in the mile. Her 16:11.44 is ranked 27th. Teammate Bonnie Zhang clipped her best time with a 48.37 in 100 free prelims to move up to 33rd. Last season, Zhang became the program’s 3rd swimmer in history to qualify for the NCAA meet. Jones’ qualifying time marks the 4th.

UNC’s Ellie Vannote dropped nearly 2 seconds from her season best and clipped her lifetime best with a 1:55.99 in prelims of the 200 fly. Vannote’s time moved her up to 34th in the nation.

On the men’s side, UNC’s Chris Thames posted a 1:41.41 in the 200 back. He’s now ranked 25th. Teammate Dimitrios Dimitriou dropped to a 4:16.62 in the 500 free. That lands him at 26th in the NCAA rankings. East Carolina’s Marek Osina put up a 1:41.92 in that event to move up to #39. Teammate Lyubomir Epitropov made his way into the top 30 with a 1:54.32 in the 200 breast. That puts him on the bubble at 29th with Pac-12s coming up this week.

