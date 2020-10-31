Richmond Takes All Events Against Northeastern in Virtual Meet

Northeastern v. Richmond
- Friday, October 30, 2020
- Virtual Meet
- SCY
- Score: Richmond 174, Northeastern 86
The Richmond Spiders and Northeastern Huskies kicked off this season’s dual meets in a virtual meet format that we’ll see a lot of this season due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swimming “against” each other at each team’s respective pool, Richmond handily won all 14 events, not taking into account the fact that the last relay was exhibitioned.
Margaret Purcell led the Spiders with three individual victories, including the 200 free (1:54.17), the 200 breast (2:21.64) and the 200 IM (2:08.09). Purcell won the 200 breast at last year’s Atlantic 10 Championships with a time of 2:12.84. Lauren Medlin swept the shorter freestyles for the Spiders, taking the 50 free in 24.08 and then returning to win the 100 free in 51.79.
Northeastern came the closest to picking up an event win in the 200 free, where Annika Ruehlicke came within a whisker of the win, touching 2nd to Purcell in 1:54.19. Ruehlicke’s best time of 1:50.44 last season made her the second fastest on Northeastern’s roster, behind only CAA champion Megan Clark.
Last season, Richmond finished 4th at the Atlantic 10 Championships, while Northeastern finished 7th at the Colonial Athletic Association championships.
Northeastern Release
BOSTON – Klara Juliusson finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.32) and third in the 50-yard freestyle (25.23), while Grace Miller tallied a runner-up finish in the 1000-yard freestyle to lead Northeastern in the swimming portion of the first-ever virtual dual meet against Richmond on Friday at Barletta Natatorium. The diving competition of the meet will take place on Saturday morning to conclude the scoring for the virtual meet.
Also picking up second-place finishes for the Huskies on the afternoon were Annika Ruehlicke (1:54.19/200 free), Matilda Weiler (25.05/50 free), Bailey Klafehn (53.70/100 free) and Bailey Smith (2:09.13/200 back). Anne Rademacher clocked times of 5:08.08 (500 free) and 1:54.61 (200 free) to finish in third and fourth place in the two freestyle events.
The 100 breast served as the best race of the day as the Huskies took home a 2-through-5 finish. Following right behind Juliusson’s runner-up finish, was Victoria Austin (1:08.84), Lena Wang (1:09.14) and Alicia Iizuka (1:10.62). Austin added a third-place finish in the 200 breast with a time of 2:26.78, while Katherine Hong and Cloe Bedard-Khalid each touched the wall in third place in the 100 back (1:00.18) and 1000 free (10:44.69), respectively.
