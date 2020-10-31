Richmond Takes All Events Against Northeastern in Virtual Meet

Northeastern v. Richmond

Friday, October 30, 2020

Virtual Meet

SCY

Full Results

Score: Richmond 174, Northeastern 86

The Richmond Spiders and Northeastern Huskies kicked off this season’s dual meets in a virtual meet format that we’ll see a lot of this season due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Swimming “against” each other at each team’s respective pool, Richmond handily won all 14 events, not taking into account the fact that the last relay was exhibitioned.

Margaret Purcell led the Spiders with three individual victories, including the 200 free (1:54.17), the 200 breast (2:21.64) and the 200 IM (2:08.09). Purcell won the 200 breast at last year’s Atlantic 10 Championships with a time of 2:12.84. Lauren Medlin swept the shorter freestyles for the Spiders, taking the 50 free in 24.08 and then returning to win the 100 free in 51.79.

Northeastern came the closest to picking up an event win in the 200 free, where Annika Ruehlicke came within a whisker of the win, touching 2nd to Purcell in 1:54.19. Ruehlicke’s best time of 1:50.44 last season made her the second fastest on Northeastern’s roster, behind only CAA champion Megan Clark.

Last season, Richmond finished 4th at the Atlantic 10 Championships, while Northeastern finished 7th at the Colonial Athletic Association championships.

Check out meet highlights below, courtesy of Northeastern Athletics

Northeastern and Richmond Battle in First Virtual Meet

