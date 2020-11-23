Summer Juniors Finalist Ryan Branon (2022) Makes Verbal Pledge to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Branon from Baltimore, Maryland has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for 2022-23.

“I am extremely excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at The University of Texas! A special thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who all helped get me to this point. HOOK ‘EM🤘🏼”

A junior at Loyola Blakefield High School, Branon is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in fly and free. He made the honorable mention section of our Way Too Early list of boys recruits from the high school class of 2022. At the 2020 National Catholic Swimming & Diving Championship, he won the 200 free in 1:40.17, tying his previous PB, and the 100 fly with 48.84, a PB by 4/10. He went best times of 49.74 and 48.46 in the 100 back and 100 fly at the conference championships.

In February, he knocked another 7/10 off the 200 free and 4/10 off the fly at 2020 Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. He won the 100 fly and 200 fly, was runner-up in the 100 free and 200 free, and took 3rd in the 100 back and 200 IM. His 200 fly time was a PB by 2.2 seconds and was 4.6 seconds faster than he had been at the same point in the season a year earlier. He also cracked 1:40 in the 200 free for the first time, improved another 1/10 in the 100 free, and clocked a lifetime best in the 200 IM.

Branon kicked off the year with new times in the LCM 50 free (24.54), 100 back (58.51), 100 fly (54.70), and 200 fly (2:01.65) at the 2020 Jim Wood Memorial Invitational. His 100 back and 100 fly times meet the Winter U.S. Open qualifying standard, while his 200 fly time is a Summer Nationals cut.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:46.54

100 fly – 48.46

200 free – 1:39.41

100 free – 45.36

50 free – 21.18

100 back – 49.74

200 IM – 1:52.15

Branon will join the Texas men’s swimming and diving class of 2026 with #6 Alec Filipovic, #8 Charlie Crosby, and Holden Smith.

