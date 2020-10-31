Minnesota Class A Champion #9 Charlie Crosby Chooses Texas for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hurricanes Swim Club’s Charlie Crosby, #9 in the class of 2022, has verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns for fall 2022. He’s a junior at the Breck School in Minneapolis, Minn.

I chose the University of Texas because the team had one of the most unique and altogether best cultures that I felt like I could already fit in and be a part of the bigger family. I also just love the state of Texas always have always will. I am pleased to have the opportunity to now possibly call it my home. I’m excited to continue both my swimming and academic careers and see both where swimming and life take me. I’m very thankful for my coaches and teammates back at the Hurricanes Swim Club and Breck/Blake High School team I love them to death and wouldn’t rather be on any other team in Minnesota. Texas felt like a place that I could continue doing my best and helping everyone else around me do their best.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.31

100 free – 46.10

50 back – 22.22

100 back – 47.65

200 back – 1:50.15

Crosby saw enormous progression in his sophomore season; he was just 22.0 in the 50 free and 50.6 in the 100 back after his freshman season, then blew up for a 20.30 50 free and 47.65 100 back at the 2020 Minnesota HS Class A State Championships. He won both titles there, helping Breck to a Class A title in the 200 medley relay with a scorching 22.22 back leg.

The Longhorns have an absurd backstroke group, though most will be graduating after this season. That group includes 200 back NCAA Champion Austin Katz (44.9/1:36.4), Alvin Jiang (44.9/1:42.6) and Chris Staka (45.3), all seniors in 2020-21.

Despite that, Texas still returns Jason Park (45.8/1:40.9) for one more season after this year and Ethan Harder (46.7/1:41.1) and Peter Larson (47.8/1:41.6) for two. Additionally, their current freshman class includes none other than Carson Foster (46.2/1:40.0), and their incoming class of 2025 includes the #1 recruit in the class, Anthony Grimm (45.6 in back), Tim Connery (47.2) and Nathan Quarterman (48.4/1:44.5).

Crosby joins recent commit #6 Alec Filipovic along with Holden Smith in Texas’s class of 2026.

