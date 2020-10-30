7 Swimming-Inspired Halloween Costumes That Will Win Any Costume Contest

With Halloween rapidly approaching, it is officially time to break out your favorite swimming-inspired costume. Even if you’re not practicing on Halloween night, it’s always good to be ready to get into the pool.

Some people may argue about who the GOAT is- Tom Brady? Simone Biles? LeBron James? Tiger Woods? Serena Williams? Any swimmer can easily put that question to rest, as we all know that the real GOAT is 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

How to Create this Costume:

Grab a black swim cap and your favorite pair of goggles. Then put on your parka, a pair of headphones, and make your best attempt at the “Phelps face”. To complete the look, wear a bunch of medals around your neck, giving you the true “GOAT” look.

Who wouldn’t want to dress up as one of the greatest breaststrokers of all-time? If you’ve got a winning attitude, some swagger, and a pair of Crocs, this is definitely the look to go with.

How to Create this Costume:

Grab your favorite Indiana-inspired swimsuit and then wear your parka, cap, and goggles. Then, throw on the best pair of Cocs you can find (especially if you own the KFC-inspired ones). In order to fully complete the look, spend the majority of the night wagging your finger at those around you to let them know that you’re the best.

Although this costume may sound slightly repetitive, there is a twist: in order to fully channel Manuel’s “comeback queen” status, you must spend the entire night sprinting past those around you while screaming, “And at the touch…it’s Manuel!”

How to Create this Costume:

Wear some Stanford-inspired swimming gear, complete with a swimsuit, cap, goggles, and a parka. Then, put your hair into a high bun and grab your gold medals. Since you’ll probably be doing a lot of running, complete this look by wearing your fastest pair of running sneakers.

4. Your coach

Any swimmer knows that their coach is the ultimate costume, though it may cost you an extra hard set the next morning. Some of the most iconic coaches in the world are defined by their signature looks- Gregg Troy’s mustache, Bill Belichick’s sleeveless hoodies, and Andy Reid’s face shield, just to name a few examples.

How to Create this Costume:

In order to create that signature swim coach look, get a polo shirt with your team’s logo on it, a pair of khaki shorts, and some “on deck” shoes. Then, go grab a whistle and a clipboard so that you can begin to plan your next practice.

5. An Official

Swim officials can be your best friend and your worst enemy at the same time. During a race, it can be daunting to go into a wall and see the white shirt standing over your lane, watching your every move. Despite their reputation, officials are often the most important people at any meet, as they allow racing to be fair and fun.

How to Create this Costume:

As an official, it is absolutely pivotal that you wear a white polo shirt with either kaki shorts, pants, or a navy blue skirt in order to stay in uniform. Then, you’ll want to go get a clipboard and print off some official DQ slips. The best part of this costume is that you can give out your slips to people throughout the night to stay in character.

6. A Swimmer After Practice

This is a classic costume, made entirely from objects that can be found in almost any swimmer’s closet. Although most swimmers can relate to the feeling of being eternally wet, Halloween is the perfect time to show off to all of your non-swimmer friends.

How to Create this Costume:

Put on your favorite swimsuit, a pair of sweatpants, and a parka. Then throw some gel into your hair or put it up into a messy bun in order to get that “I just got out of the pool” look. For bonus points, use eyeshadow to create under-eye goggle marks and grab a bag of your favorite snacks to carry around with you to satisfy those post-practice cravings.

7. A Trophy

A completely original costume that is sure to win the costume contest at your Halloween party, a trophy is the perfect way to showcase your desire to win both inside and outside of the pool.

How to Create this Costume:

Start with the basics, grab your favorite swimsuit, cap, and goggles. Then, get a lot of gold body paint from your local party supply store and begin using your body as a canvas. Be sure to completely cover yourself in the paint before taking your final pose, capturing your victory.