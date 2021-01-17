Mid/Distance Freestyler Manning Haskal (2022) Verbally Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Manning Haskal from Encino, California has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academics at the University of Texas! This incredible opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the support of all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends. The outstanding UT coaching and team camaraderie is a dream come true and I can’t wait to contribute in every way possible to my future longhorn family! Hook ‘em🤠🤘”

Haskal is a junior at The Buckley School but he is currently living in Austin, Texas doing his schoolwork remotely. He moved to Texas in June at the suggestion of his previous Los Angeles Swim Club coach (Adrian Domasco, who has since moved to Houston) and has been training with Roric Fink and Ian Cross at Austin Swim Club ever since.

Haskal specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200/500 free and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 1000/1650 free. Haskal earned a trio of LCM best times at 2020 U.S. Open in San Antonio last November. He placed 29th in the 200 free (1:52.15), 20th in the 400 free (3:58.68), and 51st in the 1500 free (16:26.76). In December he swam the 200 free (7th, 1:39.33), 500 free (7th, 4:34.25), and 1650 free (15th, 15:53.22) at 18&U Winter Championships. Since moving to Austin, he has updated his PBs in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

In the summer of 2019, he represented Team USA at the Pan American Maccabi Games in Mexico City where he took home 11 medals, including gold in the 200/400/1500 free and 400 IM. He also anchored two winning relays and too first in the 3K open water race at Lake Tequequitengo..

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:37.71

500 free – 4:28.71

1000 free – 9:19.80

1650 free – 15:46.71

200 IM – 1:59.00

400 IM – 4:08.93

200 back – 1:57.70

200 fly – 1:54.56

When he swam with Los Angeles Swim Club, Haskal was a volunteer assistant coach for the Southern California Tri-Valley Special Olympics swim program. “I’ve been really honored to give back to the swimming community by working with such an inspiring group of athletes.”

Haskal will join the Longhorns’ class of 2026 with Alec Filipovic, Charlie Crosby, Holden Smith, and Ryan Branon.

