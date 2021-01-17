2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap (Combined)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Due to a light three-event slate on Sunday morning, the men’s and women’s prelims will be combined for the first time in San Antonio. Things will get underway at 11 a.m. Central time.

The final day of competition will feature the 200 IM, 200 back and 100 free, with timed final heats in the 1500 free swimming during tonight’s finals session.

On the men’s side, we’ve got an interesting matchup in Heat 2 of the 200 IM, where three winners from the meet — Kieran Smith, Shaine Casas and Carson Foster — will all faceoff. 400 IM winner Chase Kalisz will headline the third and final heat.

Casas will also swim alongside Ryan Murphy in the 200 back, and Zach Apple and Ryan Held will be the ones to watch in the 100 free after going 1-2 in the 50 on Saturday.

Like Casas, Kathleen Baker will take on the 200 back/200 IM double for the women. Regan Smith, who has three event wins thus far at the meet, enters that 200 back as the top seed after setting the world record in 2019, and Olivia Smoliga will also be competitive given her strong efforts in the 200 free and 100 back over the last two days.

In the women’s 100 free, Abbey Weitzeil looks like the favorite based on her decisive win in the 50.

Women’s 200 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Men’s 200 IM Prelims

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Women’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Men’s 200 Back Prelims

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Men’s 100 Free Prelims