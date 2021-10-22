NC State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from TAC Titans’ Henry Lee (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Henry Lee has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2027.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State University! I would like to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who helped me get here! GO PACK🐺♦️”

Lee studies online through Mizzou Academy and swims year-round for TAC Titans. He was the first verbal commitment to the NC State class of 2027 and will join fellow verbal commits Mitchell Ledford and Will Heck in the fall of 2023. He will also rejoin TAC teammates and close friends Michael Cotter and Lance Norris who are both scheduled to become members of the Wolfpack’s men’s team next fall.

Lee specializes in 100s, mainly in breaststroke and butterfly. He had a big long course season and came close to qualifying for the Wave I Trials cuts in the 100 fly (within half a second) and the 100 breast (within 1 second), finishing the summer with 54.56 and 1:04.23 in the respective events. He also went 24.34 in the 50 free, 53.52 in the 100 free, 2:25.75 in the 200 breast, and 2:11.50 in the 200 IM.

In short course season, he had a strong showing at Cary Sectionals in March. There, he finaled in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast and notched PBs in the 100 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.55

200 breast – 2:03.25

100 fly – 50.97

50 free – 21.97

100 free – 46.37

200 free – 1:42.99

200 IM – 1:53.20

400 IM – 4:07.79

At 6’1” and 145 pounds, Lee has some filling out to do. His improvements in LCM over the summer should lead to time drops, especially in the 100 fly, in the short course pool.

