Mitchell Ledford, #6 in 2023, Gives Verbal Nod to NC State

Sebastian, Florida native Mitchell Ledford has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University where he will swim and study in the class of 2027.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at NC State University! I want to thank God for giving me these opportunities and all the support from my family, coaches and friends. GO PACK! ♦♦”

Ledford, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a junior at Sebastian River High School, ranks #6 on our Way Too Early List of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2023. He placed third in the 100 fly (48.73) and 12th in the 200 free (1:43.62) as a sophomore last season at the Florida High School Class 3A State Championships. A month later, he won the 100 fly (47.22) and 200 fly (1:47.09) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:51.43) at the 2020 18&U Winter Championships in Stuart.

Ledford trains year-round with Treasure Coast Swimming. He had an outstanding long course season, kicking things off with PBs in the 50 free (23.84), 200 free (1:52.16), and 200 IM (2:08.62) at the Summer Solstice Open. He then put up a B final-winning 100 fly time (53.58) at Olympic Trials Wave I that put him in the top-10 all-time in the U.S. for 15-16 boys. He also notched a PB of 51.99 in the 100 free in time trials. Ledford wrapped up the summer with a 53.08 in the 100 fly at Speedo Summer Championships-East, where he was runner-up, and now he owns the 6th-fastest time in history for 15-16 boys. He also finaled in the 200 fly (8th), 100 free (32nd), and 200 free (27th). He left the meet with PBs in the 100/200 fly (53.08/2:00.90).

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 46.96

200 fly – 1:46.32

100 free – 45.37

200 free – 1:40.54

200 IM – 1:50.06

Ledford is the top 200 flyer in the class of 2023 and his 100 fly is very close to the top of the pack. His performances in LCM this summer make one think he has some breakout SCY times coming, especially in the 50/100/200 free. He will join the NC State class of 2027 with #10 Will Heck, the class’s best breaststroker (53.73/1:57.16).

