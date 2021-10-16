Watch Hinomoto’s Electric 55.77 SCM 100 Breast

63RD JAPANESE SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

A Japanese national record went down on day 1 of these Japanese Short Course Championships, with Yuya Hinomoto posting a super quick mark of 55.77 to take the men’s 100m breaststroke.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer with a morning swim of 56.37, Hinomoto busted out the fastest swim of his life, and the first sub-56 effort of his career, to beat out veteran Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki.

24-year-old Hinomoto of Kindai Club opened his race tonight in 26.26 and brought it home in 29.51 to wrap up his new record, scorching his previous personal best of 58.15 from 2018. His 55.77 dropped well over 2 seconds from that mark in 3 years.

Hinomoto’s result also overtook Koseki’s previous national standard of 56.11. As Koseki’s mark represented the Asian Record, Hinomoto now owns that continental milestone as well.

With his performance here, Hinomoto now ranks as the 5th fastest man ever in the SCM 100 breaststroke event, sitting just less than half a second away from Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich’s World Record of 55.34.

Top 5 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time