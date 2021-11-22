Emory Adds Commitment from IHSA State Qualifier Sophia Mruk for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

An IHSA State Championships qualifier, Sophia Mruk has announced that she will be committing to one of the top Division III programs in the country, opting to join Emory University in the fall. Mruk is from Saint Charles, Illinois where she swims for the Saint Charles Swim Team and for Saint Charles East High School.

I’m super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Emory University! Thank you to all of my friends, family, coaches and teammates for the support! Go Eagles! 🦅💙💛

Mruk competed at three out of the four IHSA State Championship meets, only missing one due to it’s cancellation for Covid-19. In 2021, she qualified to swim both the 100 and 200 freestyles individually. She narrowly missed making it into finals in both. In the 100 free, she took 15th, touching in a best time of 52.06. She also added another best time in the 200 free when she finished 16th in 1:53.74.

She also picked up a C-finals appearance in the 100 fly over the summer at the 2021 Illinois Long Course Swimming Championships. After finishing in a best time of 1:06.51 during prelims, she dropped another half a second during finals to take 21st in 1:06.00.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 52.06

200 free – 1:53.74

500 free – 5:13.25

100 back – 57.05

200 back – 2:02..49

200 IM – 2:09.16

400 IM – 4:39.87

Emory University, which competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA) conference, only competed in a handful of competitions during the 2020-21 school year due to Covid-10. The women’s team is the ten-time defending DIII NCAA Champions.

At the last UAA Conference Championships in 2020, Emory grabbed the win over New York University by over 100 points. During that season, the team had five girls finish the 100 free in under 52.0. Mruk’s biggest contribution to the team during that season would have come in the 200 free, where her best time would have ranked her as the program’s fifth-best swimmer in the race.

At the 2020 UAA Championships, Mruk’s best times would have put her right on the edge of qualifying for the A and B-finals.

Mruk won’t be the only swimmer to make the trip from a Chicago suburb down to Georgia to swim during college. Next season, the team will have a four returning athletes on the roster from the Chicago area. That same region also makes up the team’s incoming women’s recruiting class, with Mruk, Lily Consiglio, and Jane Sanderson all being from the Chicago area.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.