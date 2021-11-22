Florida International University Snags Israeli National Jessica Shpilko (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jessica Shpilko of Hefa, Israel has verbally committed to swim for Florida International University beginning in the spring of 2022. She swims year-round for Hapoel Dolphin of Netanya and she specializes in freestyle and butterfly.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Florida International University for the spring of 2022! Go Panthers!

In June, Shpilko competed at the 2021 Israelian World Trials. She swam the 50 and 100 fly and the 50 and 100 free at the long course meet. Shpilko touched first overall in the women’s 50 fly, finishing in a time of 28.10. She touched 0.01 seconds ahead of the silver medalist. She was th in the 50 free and 11th in both the 100 free and fly.

Top SCM Times (Converted to SCY):

50 free – 25.43 (22.90)

100 free – 56.54 (50.93)

50 fly – 27.41 (24.69)

100 fly – 1:03.30 (57.02)

The Panthers will welcome Shpilko in the spring of 2022, where she has the potential to be a top sprinter for the team. Her converted times would have made her the team’s second-fastest freestyler last season behind Jasmine Nocentini. She would have been the fifth-fastest 100 freestyler and she would have posted the top time in the 50 fly.

FIU won its seventh consecutive 2021 Conference USA Women’s Championships title. Junior diver Maha Gouda swept the diving events and was named Diver of the Meet for the second time in three years. Coach Nick Yang was named Diving Coach of the Year, while Randy Horner was announced as Coach of the Year for the sixth time. Nocentini was named Swimmer of the Meet.

Shpilko will be a member of the FIU’s class of 2025. She will be joining Anelis Roque, Christie Chue, Elinah Phillip, Giulia Carofalo, Helvina Huet, Iliana Ravelo, and Jordan Browning as a freshman this year.

