SwimSwam Breakdown: Mid-Season Madness, ISL Playoffs & Jacoby Opens Floodgates

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we cover the highlights from the first week of the NCAA Mid-season invites, the Finals picture after week 2 of the ISL playoffs, and what Lydia Jacoby signing with Arena means for the high school swimming community at large. See below for full list of topics:
NCAA Mid-Season Invites:
- It was a good sign for Alabama head coach Margo Geer as her Tide rolled this weekend in their first rested outing with Geer at the helm
- After taking a red-shirt season as a team, Arizona State had their “COVID comeback” as many of their athletes registered wins in Greensboro
- Behind ACC records from Olympic medalists Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, Virginia asserted themselves as the favorites to take the NCAA title over the Stanford women, who had strong showings themselves but not as much depth
- Foreign freshman Ellen Walshe, Avery Wiseman, Andrei Minakov, and Leon Marchand all had their first major yards outings and all dropped major yards times
ISL Playoffs:
- Dressel looked off in his playoff debut with the Condors
- What will it take for Toronto to upset a London or LA for the 4th spot in the ISL final?
SINK or SWIM
- Will Lydia Jaobcy’s signing with Arena open the floodgates for other high school stars to sign suit deals?
- Is Kliment Kolesnikov the best bubble ring blower ever?
- After seeing Claire Curzan down 3 National HS records in SCM, should high school state meets be held in SCM?
- Will we see Caeleb Dressel‘s international event lineup change after announcing a switch in training with Anthony Nesty and Steve Jungbluth?
- Will Adam Peaty compete in Eindhoven at all this season?
Yes, open the FLOODGATES! The “flood” of *indv. Olympic gold medalists who are still high school*
I don’t know… you don’t have to be an Olympic champion to be an elite swimmer who has an Instagram following that attracts sponsors. I think Braden and Torrey said it well, this is the future for professional women’s swimming
“Virginia asserted themselves as the favorites to take the NCAA title over the Stanford women”
Four months till March NCAA… don’t count Stanford out so easily!
We aren’t counting Stanford out. But after this weekend, it’s hard to say that any other team looks like they can dethrone Virginia **at this point**
THE PACK! Destroyed the trees, coming for the wahoos next!
I am here for this enthusiasm
Hey Braden, you think you’re slick with your little NC State digs. 👊🏾
The PACK is going to show everyone who is boss in March. SwimSwam is a bunch of haters. WOLF
Doesn’t Stanford have more top times in the NCAA right now that UVA?
Didn’t UVA get 3rd at the invite they went to? How do they get described as looking that good?
Perhaps I shouldn’t read too much into this but didn’t Tennessee just beat Virginia at their Invitational? They sure have lots of depth so perhaps they could possibly give Virginia a run for their money at NCAAs. Go Vols!
Scoring a dual meet or an invite or a Conf champ is MUCH different than scoring at NCAAs! MUCH