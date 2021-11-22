Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Prize Money, Opens Up Big Lead In ISL Season MVP Race

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS
- November 11-28, 2021
- Start Times: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- Match 3 Results
- Match 4 Results
Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom cruised to her second Match MVP victory of the season in the ISL’s third playoff match in Eindhoven late last week, putting up a whopping 87.5 points to lead teammate Siobhan Haughey (67.0) by 20.5.
As a result, Sjostrom opens up a 28-point lead in the ISL Season MVP race, with Haughey sitting second. Coming into the match, Sjostrom led the standings with 288.0 points, with Haughey and Cali’s Beata Nelson tied for second with 280.5.
In the following playoff match over the weekend, London’s Duncan Scott picked up the MVP honors with 60.0 points, while Nelson scored 34.5 to fall to a distant third in the overall race.
Scott was the biggest mover inside the top-10, as he jumped up from 10th after the second playoff match (226.5 points) up into fifth with 286.5.
SEASON MVP STANDINGS – THRU PLAYOFF MATCH 4
- Sarah Sjostrom (ENS), 375.5
- Siobhan Haughey (ENS), 347.5
- Beata Nelson (CAC), 315.0
- Ilya Shymanovich (ENS), 289.5
- Duncan Scott (LON), 286.5
- Lilly King (CAC), 281.0
- Kelsi Dahlia (CAC), 265.0
- Caeleb Dressel (CAC), 259.0
- Coleman Stewart (CAC), 257.0
- Daiya Seto (TOK), 253.5
SJOSTROM CRACKS $100K IN WINNINGS
Sjostrom’s performances last week led her to become the first swimmer to break the $100K mark in Season 3, hitting $106,050 in prize money.
A total of 15 swimmers have reached at least $50,000 in earnings this season.
In Season 2, Caeleb Dressel walked away with $291,788 in earnings after winning the overall MVP, while Sjostrom won the inaugural season MVP award back in 2019.
SEASON MONEY EARNINGS – THRU PLAYOFF MATCH 4
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Club
|Points
|Individual $
|Relay $
|Skins $
|MVP $
|Team Bonus $
|Total $
|Stolen $
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|ENS
|375.5
|$40,150.00
|$14,900.00
|$28,200.00
|$18,000.00
|$4,800.00
|$106,050.00
|$3,050.00
|2
|Beata Nelson
|CAC
|315.5
|$40,150.00
|$10,600.00
|$18,800.00
|$8,000.00
|$4,400.00
|$81,950.00
|$550.00
|3
|Siobhan Haughey
|ENS
|347.5
|$52,700.00
|$6,975.00
|$6,900.00
|$8,000.00
|$4,800.00
|$79,375.00
|$475.00
|4
|Duncan Scott
|LON
|286.5
|$59,050.00
|$1,800.00
|$0.00
|$10,000.00
|$3,600.00
|$74,450.00
|$250.00
|5
|Kelsi Dahlia
|CAC
|265.0
|$28,250.00
|$12,300.00
|$29,400.00
|$0.00
|$4,400.00
|$74,350.00
|$2,450.00
|6
|Ilya Shymanovich
|ENS
|289.5
|$36,150.00
|$11,325.00
|$0.00
|$18,000.00
|$4,800.00
|$69,475.00
|$1,875.00
|7
|Daiya Seto
|TOK
|252.5
|$47,500.00
|$75.00
|$0.00
|$16,000.00
|$400.00
|$63,975.00
|$825.00
|8
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|IRO
|245.5
|$30,000.00
|$8,250.00
|$16,400.00
|$8,000.00
|$1,200.00
|$63,850.00
|$0.00
|9
|Caeleb Dressel
|CAC
|259.0
|$31,450.00
|$8,825.00
|$11,000.00
|$8,000.00
|$4,400.00
|$61,875.00
|$2,575.00
|10
|Coleman Stewart
|CAC
|255.0
|$25,050.00
|$9,825.00
|$14,200.00
|$8,000.00
|$4,400.00
|$61,475.00
|$3,275.00
SEASON MONEY EARNINGS – BY TEAM
Energy Standard holds the earnings lead slightly over Cali with over $715K won.
|Rank
|Club
|Points
|Individual $
|Relay $
|Skins $
|MVP $
|Team Bonus $
|Total $
|Stolen $
|1
|Energy Standard
|3,157.5
|$338,400.00
|$122,800.00
|$75,400.00
|$52,000.00
|$127,200.00
|$715,800.00
|$4,950.00
|2
|Cali Condors
|3,127.0
|$333,600.00
|$129,650.00
|$109,850.00
|$24,000.00
|$115,000.00
|$712,100.00
|$6,850.00
|3
|London Roar
|2,786.8
|$330,900.00
|$106,400.00
|$60,900.00
|$10,000.00
|$97,600.00
|$605,800.00
|$600.00
|4
|Toronto Titans
|2,641.0
|$315,000.00
|$92,100.00
|$41,200.00
|$8,000.00
|$76,800.00
|$533,100.00
|-$850.00
|5
|LA Current
|2,517.0
|$278,500.00
|$82,400.00
|$52,250.00
|$10,000.00
|$76,600.00
|$499,750.00
|-$2,300.00
|6
|Iron
|2,636.8
|$274,100.00
|$63,300.00
|$87,700.00
|$8,000.00
|$33,400.00
|$466,500.00
|-$1,000.00
|7
|Aqua Centurions
|2,403.5
|$260,050.00
|$94,200.00
|$37,300.00
|$0.00
|$49,600.00
|$441,150.00
|-$2,300.00
|8
|DC Trident
|2,639.2
|$293,950.00
|$62,700.00
|$16,800.00
|$0.00
|$38,800.00
|$412,250.00
|-$4,000.00
|9
|Tokyo Frog Kings
|1,867.5
|$215,700.00
|$35,300.00
|$21,000.00
|$16,000.00
|$11,000.00
|$299,000.00
|-$1,800.00
|10
|New York Breakers
|1,451.2
|$155,400.00
|$34,150.00
|$10,600.00
|$0.00
|$5,400.00
|$205,550.00
|-$2,550.00
But the thing is will she actually be paid that 100k
No