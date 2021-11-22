Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Prize Money, Opens Up Big Lead In ISL Season MVP Race

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS

November 11-28, 2021

Start Times: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom cruised to her second Match MVP victory of the season in the ISL’s third playoff match in Eindhoven late last week, putting up a whopping 87.5 points to lead teammate Siobhan Haughey (67.0) by 20.5.

As a result, Sjostrom opens up a 28-point lead in the ISL Season MVP race, with Haughey sitting second. Coming into the match, Sjostrom led the standings with 288.0 points, with Haughey and Cali’s Beata Nelson tied for second with 280.5.

In the following playoff match over the weekend, London’s Duncan Scott picked up the MVP honors with 60.0 points, while Nelson scored 34.5 to fall to a distant third in the overall race.

Scott was the biggest mover inside the top-10, as he jumped up from 10th after the second playoff match (226.5 points) up into fifth with 286.5.

SEASON MVP STANDINGS – THRU PLAYOFF MATCH 4

SJOSTROM CRACKS $100K IN WINNINGS

Sjostrom’s performances last week led her to become the first swimmer to break the $100K mark in Season 3, hitting $106,050 in prize money.

A total of 15 swimmers have reached at least $50,000 in earnings this season.

In Season 2, Caeleb Dressel walked away with $291,788 in earnings after winning the overall MVP, while Sjostrom won the inaugural season MVP award back in 2019.

SEASON MONEY EARNINGS – THRU PLAYOFF MATCH 4

Rank Swimmer Club Points Individual $ Relay $ Skins $ MVP $ Team Bonus $ Total $ Stolen $ 1 Sarah Sjostrom ENS 375.5 $40,150.00 $14,900.00 $28,200.00 $18,000.00 $4,800.00 $106,050.00 $3,050.00 2 Beata Nelson CAC 315.5 $40,150.00 $10,600.00 $18,800.00 $8,000.00 $4,400.00 $81,950.00 $550.00 3 Siobhan Haughey ENS 347.5 $52,700.00 $6,975.00 $6,900.00 $8,000.00 $4,800.00 $79,375.00 $475.00 4 Duncan Scott LON 286.5 $59,050.00 $1,800.00 $0.00 $10,000.00 $3,600.00 $74,450.00 $250.00 5 Kelsi Dahlia CAC 265.0 $28,250.00 $12,300.00 $29,400.00 $0.00 $4,400.00 $74,350.00 $2,450.00 6 Ilya Shymanovich ENS 289.5 $36,150.00 $11,325.00 $0.00 $18,000.00 $4,800.00 $69,475.00 $1,875.00 7 Daiya Seto TOK 252.5 $47,500.00 $75.00 $0.00 $16,000.00 $400.00 $63,975.00 $825.00 8 Ranomi Kromowidjojo IRO 245.5 $30,000.00 $8,250.00 $16,400.00 $8,000.00 $1,200.00 $63,850.00 $0.00 9 Caeleb Dressel CAC 259.0 $31,450.00 $8,825.00 $11,000.00 $8,000.00 $4,400.00 $61,875.00 $2,575.00 10 Coleman Stewart CAC 255.0 $25,050.00 $9,825.00 $14,200.00 $8,000.00 $4,400.00 $61,475.00 $3,275.00

SEASON MONEY EARNINGS – BY TEAM

Energy Standard holds the earnings lead slightly over Cali with over $715K won.