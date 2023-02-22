Boston University Head Swim Coach Bill Smyth Set to Retire After 18 Years

Boston University head swimming & diving coach Bill Smyth has announced his retirement from the program after leading for 18 years.

Smyth was first hired to lead the men’s and women’s programs in 2005. During his tenure, student-athletes have won 127 individual conference titles, and Smyth has posted a .678 dual meet winning percentage across the two teams. The Terriers posted winning records in dual meets in all but two seasons during his time at Boston.

BU swimmers earned 6 conference Swimmer of the Year awards and 11 conference Diver of the Year awards during his time. They have also earned 6 conference scholars-athlete of the year awards.

While contending in the America East, Smyth guided the Terriers to four conference championships (three women’s, one men’s) and added men’s and women’s ECAC titles in 2013. Smyth and his assistants won the America East Coaching Staff of the Year distinction four times on the men’s side and in 2008 they swept the awards by claiming it on the women’s side.

“After 18 years of being fortunate enough to be the head swimming & diving coach at Boston University, I have decided that it is time to step down so that I can start the next stage of my professional life,” said Smyth. “I want to thank former athletic director Mike Lynch and former associate athletic director Nancy Lyons for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime here at BU when they hired me in 2005. I also want to thank our current athletic director, Drew Marrochello, and supervisor, Aaron Aaker, for providing the guidance and resources to coach a successful team in and out of the water.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my coaching colleague, mentor and friend – Mark Bernardino – who inspired and shaped me as a swimmer, coach and person. I also want to thank my assistant coaches, Hannah Saiz, Brad Snodgrass, Jen Strasburger and Agnes Miller, who helped make the program, both in its character and success.”

Prior to his time at Boston University, Smyth served as an assistant to the aforementioned Bernardino from 1997-2005. Smyth was a five-time All-America swimmer for Virginia, winning 6 ACC titles – including four straight in the 400 IM.

Smyth set the school and ACC records in the 400 IM in 1994 with a time of 3:47.98, which stood until the 2002 ACC Championships.

Smyth was selected to the ACC 50th Anniversary Men’s Swimming and Diving Team in August of 2002. He was a finalist at the 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 IM, placing fifth, and was also a finalist at USA National meets on several occasions. Smyth also boasts international coaching experience, as he served as an assistant coach for the Macedonian Olympic team at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia.

A native of Norristown, Pa., Smyth served as an assistant coach for some of the top club teams in the nation before coming to BU, spending time with the Jersey Wahoos and the Phoenix Swim Club, each of which sent swimmers to the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Boston concluded their season last weekend at the Patriot League Championships, where the women finished 4th out of 10 teams and the men finished 5th out of 10 teams.