Sprinter Morgan Carteaux Commits to Auburn 2023 After Fast Long Course Season

Morgan Carteaux from Ensworth Aquatics in Tennessee has verbally committed to Auburn University. Carteaux is a high school junior and scheduled to join the Tigers in the fall of 2023.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my

academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I can’t wait to be

part of such an amazing team and school. I am so thankful for my

coaches, teammates, and my friends and family for their support

through this journey. WAR EAGLE!! #WDE

Primarly a sprinter, Carteaux finished 3rd in the 50 free (23.72) and 6th in the 100 free (52.15) at the 2021 Tennessee High School State Championship meet.

While she missed most of the short course yards season and didn’t go best times in many of her primary events, she made up for lost time in the long course season, posting new lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, and a few stroke 50 meter events as well.

Best Times in Yards (Long Course Meters)

50 free – 23.00 (26.51)

100 free – 51.44 (48.37)

200 free – 1:56.60 (2:08.09)

100 back – 57.19 (1:06.48)

100 breast – 1:05.63 (1:17.08)

100 fly – 57.04 (1:02.55)

200 IM – 2:07.26 (2:21.10)

400 IM – 4:41.01 (5:14.84)

Auburn enters its first season under new head coach Ryan Wochomurka this fall, and he is rapidly rebuilding the talent pool for the Tigers. Carteaux is one of 4 commitments already for the Auburn women, still very early in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Specifically, Wochomurka is rebuilding the talent pool with speed, which is what the dominant Auburn programs of the 2000s, when Wochomurka was a member of three straight NCAA Championship teams.

Also in the class are Wyllo Hanson (23.5/50.1 freestyler), Carissa Renard (54.5/2:01.8 butterflier), and Lawson Ficken (51.1 freestyler, 54.7 butterflier). Wochomurka has also done some late work in the class of 2022 as well.

Carteaux’s best time of 23.00 in the 50 free, done in her sophomores season of high school, is already just .28 seconds short of what it took to make the scoring C Final at the SEC Championships last season. That’s an event that no Auburn women scored in at the meet. Her flat start time is already faster than the anchor on Auburn’s 200 free relay at SECs last season that placed 11th, and close to two other rolling-start splits from that relay.

The Auburn women finished 9th out of 11 teams at last year’s SEC Championship meet. Auburn qualified 8 swimmers, including three freshman, for last year’s NCAA Championship meet, but ultimately went scoreless.

Carteaux is a two-time member of the USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Team. She comes from a very accomplished family athletically. Her older brother Cole is a senior safety on the Duke football team, her older sister Ashton is a cheerleader at Alabama, and her mom swam at College of Charleston.

