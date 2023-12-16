Olympian Taylor Ruck Recaps Busy Fall Season, Move to Arizona State for Olympic Year

After moving around a bit in the fall, 4x Olympic medalist and NCAA Champion Taylor Ruck has made the move to train at Arizona State in the leadup to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Ruck will forego her final year of NCAA eligibility and she says she’s not sure how much longer she will swim at all after this year.

The Canadian veteran is focusing on the 100 free and will most likely also compete in the 50 free, 100 back, and maybe 200 free at the 2024 Olympic Trials in May.