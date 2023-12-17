Kentucky Picks Up 2024 Commitment from UIL 6A State Finalist Katy Jost

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Futures and Texas high school state championships finalist, Katy Jost of Coppell, Texas has announced her college decision for next fall, committing to the University of Kentucky. Jost is currently a senior at Coppell High School and swims club with the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout this process. I’d also like to give a huge thanks to the coaches at Kentucky for making this possible. GO CATS!!! 😼💙 #bbn”

At the 2023 UIL (Texas high school) 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships last February, Jost qualified to compete in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. While she narrowly missed qualifying for finals in the 200 free (eighteenth in 1:52.76), she earned a spot in the A-final of the 500 free. After swimming a best time of 4:57.33 during prelims, she dropped over half a second in finals to take fourth in 4:56.74.

Last summer, racing in the long course pool, Jost was a finalist in both the 200 free and 400 free at the 2022 Futures Championships in College Station. Her top finish came in the 400 free, where she took twenty-second in 4:32.20. She added a thirty-first place finish in the 200 free with a best time of 2:09.42.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 51.92

200 free – 1:51.42

500 free – 4:52.97

1650 free – 17:49.16

Last season, the Kentucky women finished in third out of twelve teams at the 2023 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led at the meet in the mid-distance events by senior Kaitlyn Wheeler, who was an A-finalist in the 200 free and 500 free as well as a C-finalist in the 100 free.

Kentucky is currently in the midst of it’s first season under new head coach Bret Lundgaard, who took the program over from Law Jorgensen. Prior to taking over the reigns at Kentucky, Lundgaard served as the women’s head coach at Princeton, helping the Tigers to a pair of Ivy League titles.

Jost will be joining a freshman class that currently includes commitments from Avery Free, Billie Sherratt, Bailey O’Regan, Hayden Penny, Sammie Hamilton, and Emma Finlin. Hamilton and Jost will likely spend a majority of their collegiate careers training together, as they both swim primarily middle distance and distance freestyle.

When Jost arrives in the SEC next fall, the competition will look much different than it has in previous seasons. Texas is set to join the conference in 2024 after leaving the Big-12.

