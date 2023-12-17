Katie Grimes Swims #2 17-18 500 Free; Weinstein #3 15-16

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

It was a big night for 500 freestylers in California. While Luka Mijatovic was on a tear in the men’s 500 free, Sandpiper teammates Katie Grimes and Claire Weinstein put on a show in the women’s event to climb the age group rankings and finish 1-2.

Weinstein led for the majority of the race, flipping 0.85 seconds ahead of Grimes at the 250 mark. Grimes started to narrow the gap in the back-half, using a big 26.18 on the final 50 to finally overtake Weinstein and take the win in a new best time of 4:28.27.

That places Grimes #2 in the 17-18 age group, leap-frogging former Sandpiper teammate Bella Sims to sit between her and Katie Ledecky. With that swim, she became the third 17-18 year-old in history to break 4:30, though she had already done it in the 15-16 age group.

Weinstein touched second in 4:29.38, lowering her previous best time by over 3.5-seconds. She jumps from #5 to #3 in the 15-16 age group, behind Summer McIntosh (who represents Canada) and Katie Ledecky.

See the split comparison from their race below.

Katie Grimes Claire Weinstein #2 17-18 #3 15-16 100y 52.55 52.22 200y 54.44 54.10 300y 54.10 53.95 400y 53.90 54.43 500y 53.28 54.68 Total Time 4:28.27 4:29.38

Grimes finished in 1:46.99 and closed in a 1:47.18, which would be a great high school time as an independent 200 free.

Grimes and Weinstein cleared the field by over 17 seconds. Their teammate Applejean Gwinn also hit a best time to finish in a distant 3rd (4:46.87), dropping over five seconds for her first sub-4:50 swim. She closed in a 55-second final 100 yard split.

Notably, that was Grimes’ second win of the night. She also won the 200 fly (1:54.46) to open the session.