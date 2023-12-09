Ukraine Swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk: Russian Olympic Inclusion Is “A Shame For All Sport”

On day 5 of competition at the European SC Championships in Otopeni, after the heat of the 800 freestyle, Ukrainian star swimmer Mykhailo Romanchuk shared his thoughts about Russian and Belarusian athletes being allowed to compete at the Olympics in Paris 2024.

On Friday, the IOC announced that it would allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics under conditions of neutrality, though without signing a declaration regarding Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. So far, only 11 athletes have been approved as neutrals – 8 from Russia and 3 from Belarus.

According to the United Nations, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, at least 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and at least 18,500 have been injured. That comes in addition to estimates of around 100,000 soldiers from the two sides being killed.

Romanchuk won bronze earlier in the meet in the 1500 free and is the #2 seed after Saturday’ morning’s 800 free. He won a pair of Olympic medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021 – silver in the 1500 and bronze in the 800.

“It’s a big, big shame for the world of sport. I mean, Russians attacked the Ukrainian city, the Ukrainian civilians, the Ukrainian athletes, the Ukrainian sports facilities, and now they are allowed to compete. It’s not normal. More than 400 athletes died during this war, It’s not right. Russian Federation doesn’t respect the rules about the Olympic peace. They did it three times. In 2008 in Georgia, in Ukraine 2014 and in 2022 also in Ukraine. It means that you are also allowed to compete if you’re not respecting the rules.

On Russian swimmers that might be allowed to compete in Doha 2024 at the World Championships:

The answer is the same. It’s a shame for all the sport. I should do the work, what I’m doing. So my best job is to swim and to represent Ukraine and to talk. With you (journalist and media), I came to a lot of interviews, so it’s my job. I want to say another time a big thanks to the guys who are defending our country. They’re defending not just Ukraine. They’re defending the whole of Europe. I used to swim because there were no other things that I could do.

On the decrease of media attention to the war in Ukraine:

Yeah. I mean, the world is completely tired of the war and also a lot of Ukrainians, but the war is not finished. And I couldn’t see the finish of this war, unfortunately. So we need the much bigger support. I know that the world is tired, the Europe is tired, but we need the support of all the countries. The day before the competition started, a Ukrainian swimmer who was born in 2005 died in war. I don’t know him personally but I mean, he was 18. He has all his life in front of him, and maybe one day, he could have been the Olympic gold medalist. But now, he is not even alive. The Russians killed him. And now we say aloud to them to compete.

On the conditions imposed by the IOC and the declaration of neutrality to be signed by athletes who want to compete in Paris:

It’s not enough. Like 90% of the athletes are in the army. I think it’s the same in different countries in Europe. So all the athletes are like a small part of the army. How can they be neutral if they are in the army? You should tell it and not sign the paper. So I also can sign the paper. So, what does this paper mean? I hope I’ll be in Paris, but the decision is it’s up to the government, about the country, about the Olympic Committee. But I hope so because the athletes should do their job, what they can to jump, swim, run, and box to represent Ukraine.

On the decision of World Athletics to not allow Russians and Belarusians to compete: