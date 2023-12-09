2024 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – Sign Up Today

Registration for the Neal Studd Swim Camp for summer 2024 is now live!
Remember to register early (prior to April 1) for Overnight camper to receive a discount!
WHY THE NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY?
Summer 2024 Camp Dates
All Sessions offer an intensive training option!
Session 1:
June 3-7
Session 2:
June 10-14
Some highlights for our camp include:
- Swimming with Coach Studd, a 2012 Head Olympic Coach – National Coach of the Year – Honorable Mention (swimswam)
- A unique environment! FSU’s campus boasts one of the most beautiful campuses in America, 50-m outdoor pool and even its own lake and beach for the ultimate summer experience at FSU Reservation also called “The Rez”.
- Coach Studd has been running swim camps for over a decade, instilling a winning tradition to competitive swimmers.
- Coach Studd has a philosophy of positive reinforcement, proper stroke technique, and challenging training.
- Staff/swimmer ratio of 1 to 15.
- Residential Campers will stay in the residence halls with one roommate. There is one bathroom shared between two rooms with a ratio of four campers to one shared bathroom.
- One conditioning and one stroke/technique during each daily workouts (Intensive option is mostly training).
- Classroom sessions on a range of topics such as, staying motivated, nutrition, mental training, technique and preparing for college swimming.
- Evening activities could include such activities as flag football, kayaking, beach volleyball, movies and ice cream, basketball and much more!
- Video Analysis: For an additional $125 each camper has the opportunity for a video analysis of their technique underwater, using technique analysis software. These campers will receive a video of themselves and important technique coaching tips on how to improve. Paid by cash or check at the camp.
- Additional Instruction: Specific instruction with the coaches also available on a first come first serve basis, at $50 for each half hour. Paid by cash or check at the camp or in advance using the shopping cart above.
Sign Up for the 2024 Neal Studd Swim Camp Now
WHO CAN COME TO CAMP?
- Boys and Girls 7 years of age and older who want to have fun and improve
- Attendees will be placed into instructional groups based according to their experience level
- Enrollment limited to first 100 campers per session.
OVERNIGHT CAMP INFO
The Neal Studd Swim Camp follows all state requirements for hosting overnight camps.
Ratios for camp are determined by age:
Ages 6 – 8 years old: 1 Counselor per 6 campers
Ages 9 – 14 years old: 1 Counselor per 8 campers
Ages 15 – 17 years old: 1 Counselor per 10 campers
- We ensure we have male and female counselors available at all times. The rooms of all counselors are marked clearly and accessible by all campers.
- Campers are never allowed out of the sight of staff and must be accompanied by a staff member when visiting other parts of campus.
- All meals for overnight campers are in the dining hall with the exception of one pizza night.
- Overnight campers are transported using 15-passenger vans and minibuses between the residence halls and pool.
The Neal Studd Swim Camp shall be open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).