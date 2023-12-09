2024 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – Sign Up Today

Remember to register early (prior to April 1) for Overnight camper to receive a discount!

WHY THE NEAL STUDD SWIM CAMP AT FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY?

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

Summer 2024 Camp Dates All Sessions offer an intensive training option! Session 1: June 3-7 Session 2: June 10-14

Some highlights for our camp include:

Swimming with Coach Studd, a 2012 Head Olympic Coach – National Coach of the Year – Honorable Mention (swimswam)

A unique environment! FSU’s campus boasts one of the most beautiful campuses in America, 50-m outdoor pool and even its own lake and beach for the ultimate summer experience at FSU Reservation also called “The Rez”.

Coach Studd has been running swim camps for over a decade, instilling a winning tradition to competitive swimmers.

Coach Studd has a philosophy of positive reinforcement, proper stroke technique, and challenging training.

Staff/swimmer ratio of 1 to 15.

Residential Campers will stay in the residence halls with one roommate. There is one bathroom shared between two rooms with a ratio of four campers to one shared bathroom.

One conditioning and one stroke/technique during each daily workouts (Intensive option is mostly training).

Classroom sessions on a range of topics such as, staying motivated, nutrition, mental training, technique and preparing for college swimming.

Evening activities could include such activities as flag football, kayaking, beach volleyball, movies and ice cream, basketball and much more!

Video Analysis: For an additional $125 each camper has the opportunity for a video analysis of their technique underwater, using technique analysis software. These campers will receive a video of themselves and important technique coaching tips on how to improve. Paid by cash or check at the camp.