2023 Winter Jr. Champs – East: 3rd Seed Brasen Walker Out of 200 Breast (Day 4 Scratches)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Day 4 of the 2023 Winter Juniors East meet will feature heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. The midday session will also feature the timed final of the 1650 free.

Brasen Walker has scratched the boy’s 200 breaststroke after entering the competition seeded 3rd.

Walker, who competes for Raleigh Swimming also scratched out of the 100 breaststroke yesterday, despite entering the competition with the top seed. He does not have any events remaining on his schedule for the meet.

Ryan Erisman Jr. dropped the boy’s 100 free. Erisman was seeded 10th in the event with a time of 44.55. The 17-year-old from Laker Swim is still slated to swim the 200 butterfly, where he is seeded 13th (1:47.36).

In the boy’s 1650 free, there was one scratch out of the top heat as 18-year-old Charlie Green scratched after entering the competition with the 6th seed. It appears that 16-year-old Alejandro Varon has been added to the event as well, entering the meet as the 5th seed with a 9:22.72 entry time.

On the girl’s side 17-year-old Emily Armen also scratched the 100 freestyle. Like Erisman, Armen was also seeded 10th in her event (49.08). She has no events remaining on her schedule.