IOC Approves Russian, Belarusian Participation at Paris 2024 Olympics as Neutral Athletes

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved its plan on Friday to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete individually at the Paris 2024 Olympics as “neutrals” without a national flag or anthem.

Russians and Belarusians were banned from international competition following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (assisted by Belarus) in February of 2022. About a year later, in March of this year, the IOC issued recommendations paving the way for their return while stopping short of making an official decision — until today.

In order to be eligible, athletes will need to meet a strict set of criteria that includes not “actively” supporting the war in Ukraine and having no contract with the Russian or Belarusian military. Russian and Belarusian teams will also be ineligible.

The IOC said that “only a very limited number” of Russian and Belarusian athletes will qualify as neutrals through the existing qualification systems of their federations. Among the 4,600 athletes who have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, there are just 11 individual neutral athletes approved so far: eight Russians and three Belarusians.

“In comparison, to date more than 60 Ukrainian athletes have qualified for Paris 2024,” the IOC said in a statement on Friday. “It is expected that the Ukrainian delegation is going to be around the same size as at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

Related:

Notably, neutral athletes will not have to sign a declaration condemning last year’s invasion of Ukraine. Instead, like all other athletes, they must reaffirm their commitment to respect the Olympic charter, including “the peace mission of the Olympic Movement.” In September, two-time Olympic champion swimmer Evgeny Rylov told Russian media that he’d refuse to sign a political declaration in exchange for a return to international competition.

World Aquatics decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the international stage in September, and a few Belarusian swimmers competed at the final stop of the World Cup Series in Budapest in October.

According to the United Nations, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year. In October, Ukraine’s minister of youth and sports said that 361 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in the war, adding that more than 3,000 others are currently fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In October, the Russian Olympic Committee lost access to IOC funding as part of an indefinite suspension for recognizing sports organizations in four regions illegally annexed from Ukraine.