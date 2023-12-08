WATCH: Williamson Sets 200 IM NAG Record On Day 2 Of Winter Juniors – West (Race Videos)

2023 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

Maximus Williamson stole the show on Thursday night at the Winter Junior Championships – West, breaking the boys’ 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM in a time of 1:41.18.

The performance lowered David Nolan‘s previous mark of 1:41.39, set back in 2011, and Williamson was back in the water later in the session placing second in the 50 free and leading off Lakeside’s runner-up 400 medley relay.

The night also featured World Championship medalist Leah Hayes winning the girls’ 200 IM, while Bailey Hartman, Cooper Lucas, Caroline Larsen and Marre Gattnar were also individual winners, all setting new pool records at the FMC Natatorium.

Below, find race videos from Thursday night finals in Westmont, courtesy of USA Swimming.

GIRLS’ 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Bailey Hartman, Crow Canyon Sharks – 4:39.53P Ella Cosgrove, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 4:41.84 Teagan O’Dell, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 4:43.76 Ella Antoniewski, Waukesha Express – 4:44.60 Amelia Bodenstab, Longhorn Aquatics – 4:44.70 Zoe Nordmann, Magnolia Aquatic – 4:44.83 Marissa Inouye, Front Range Barracudas – 4:48.17 Paige Downey, Gold Medal Swim – 4:49.65

BOYS’ 500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:16.25P Jones Lambert, Lubbock Swim Club – 4:19.07 Trey Hesser, Gold Medal Swim – 4:19.37 Max Carlsen, Las Vegas Swim Club – 4:19.55 Bucky Gettys, Texas Gold – 4:23.72 Thomas Olsen, Multnomah Athletic – 4:23.85 Max Hatcher, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:25.37 Maxwell Stanislaus, Lakeside Aquatic – 4:32.90

GIRLS’ 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Leah Hayes, Fox Valley Park District Riptides – 1:53.57P Teagan O’Dell, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 1:54.61 Grace Rabb, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:55.64 Camden Doane, King Aquatic Club – 1:57.40 Teia Salvino, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 1:58.50 Piper Enge, Bellevue Club – 1.59.24 Maggie Wanezek, Elmbrook Swim Club – 1:59.80 Izzy Beu, St. Charles Swim Team – 1:59.97

BOYS’ 200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:41.18P Cooper Lucas, Lakeside Aquatic – 1:43.88 Campbell McKean, Bend Swim Club – 1:44.23 Jake Eccleston, Fort Collins Area – 1:46.58 Tony Laurito, South Shore Sail – 1:446.83 Joe Polyak, Iowa Flyers Swim – 1:47.12 Logan Noguchi, Rose Bowl Aquatics – 1:47.25 Hudson Schuricht, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1:46.63

GIRLS’ 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

BOYS’ 50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Marre Gattnar, North Bay Aquatics – 19.53P Maximus Williamson, Lakeside Aquatic – 19.57 Diggory Dillingham, Bend Swim Club – 19.67 PJ Foy, Glacier Swim Club – 19.73 Evan Croley, Streamline Aquatics – 19.99 Conner Hogan, Aquajets Swim Team – 20.00 August Vetsch, Swim Neptune – 20.01 Quin Seider, Ojai Heat Waves – 20.06

GIRLS’ 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Enge, Watson, McDevitt) – 3:37.12 NASA Wildcats ‘A’ (Lenahan, Koenig-Song, Bolton, O’Donnell) – 3:38.85 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘B’ (Mak, Gregory, Butler, Suppiger) – 3:39.47 Irvine Novaquatics ‘A’ (Wharton, Nguyen, Ton, Nwaizu) – 3:40.67 Lakeside Aquatic Club ‘B’ (Colombo, McWhorter, Garritson, Southern) – 3:41.53 Scottsdale Aquatic Club ‘A’ (Horning, Sayers, Therrien, Cosgrove) – 3:41.61 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics ‘A’ (Zhang, Hong, Detter, Chung) – 3:42.20 Aquajets Swim Team ‘A’ (Luedke, Rabb, Wentzel, Bixby) – 3:42.38

BOYS’ 400 YARD MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

