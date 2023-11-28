Alberto Razzetti Nails New Italian Record In LCM 200 IM – 1:56.21

2023 ITALIAN OPEN LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam Italia’s Complete Guide to the 2023 Italian Long Course Championships

The 2023 Italian Open Long Course Championships got underway today from Riccione and we saw our first national record already bite the dust.

Racing in the final of the men’s 200m IM, Alberto Razzetti busted out a lifetime best of 1:56.21 to grab the gold. That handily defeated the field in the sole sub-2:00 outing, as Christian Mantegazza posted 2:00.23 as the runner-up and Alessandro Tredici rounded out the top 3 in 2:00.98.

For 24-year-old Razzetti, his time tonight hacked nearly a second off of his previous career-quickest and former Italian standard of 1:57.13 notched in 2021. That means he’s the first Italian in history to log a time under the 1:57 barrier in the event.

A split comparison between his previous and new record shows that Razzetti shaved time off primarily on the front end, getting under 25 seconds and 30 seconds, respectively, on his fly and back splits.

Fly 24.97 25.24 Back 29.86 30.60 Breast 33.23 33.13 Free 28.15 28.16 1:56.21 1:57.13

Razzetti’s 1:56.21 result dipped under both the 1:57.9 time standard needed for Doha, as well as the 1:57.0 QT needed for Paris.

On his performance this evening, Razzetti stated, “I cared a lot. It was important to obtain the Olympic qualification already here. I’ve wanted to do 1:56 for a long time and I finally did it. I’m very happy with the breaststroke leg and now it’s a wave of confidence to face the season.”

Razzetti now ranks #2 in the world this season in the men’s 200m IM. Additionally, his new PB renders him just inside the list of top 20 performers all time.