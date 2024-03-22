2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s time for the third night of finals of the 2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships. With a full slate of events tonight, it’s Moving Day in Athens for teams that are hoping to finish highly in the standings. Virginia moved into the lead at the end of day 2 with 210 points. Behind the Cavaliers, the Gators are second (163 points) but the Longhorns are looking to close in. Currently, Texas is third (141 points) and Stanford leads Tennessee by one point, 105 to 104.

Order of Events:

400 IM (top seed: Emma Weyant , Florida — 4:00.98)

, Florida — 4:00.98) 100 butterfly (top seed: Gretchen Walsh , Virginia — 48.26)

, Virginia — 48.26) 200 freestyle (top seed: Anna Peplowski , Indiana — 1:41.85)

, Indiana — 1:41.85) 100 breaststroke (top seed: Mona McSharry, Tennessee — 56.76)

100 backstroke (top seed: Katharine Berkoff , NC State — 49.34)

, NC State — 49.34) 3-meter diving (top seed:

400 medley relay (top seed: Virginia — 3:22.49)

Finals get underway with the 400 IM where Emma Weyant faces off against the defending champion Alex Walsh. Walsh became just the second swimmer to break the 1:50 barrier in the 200 IM yesterday, firmly cementing her position as the favorite in this race. She cruised into finals with a 4:02.85 (4th). Meanwhile, Weyant clocked a personal best 4:00.98 for lane 4. She’ll aim to challenge Walsh in the final, though she’ll likely have to be well under 4:00 to upset her former college teammate.

Texas had a quiet Day 2, but they made their prescence felt in prelims this morning. They’ve got 11 finalists tonight–the most of any school–with five ‘A’ finalists and six ‘B’ finalists. Their depth was most on display in the 100 butterfly, where they went 2-3-4. Gretchen Walsh continues to impress, throwing down a meet record and the second-fastest swim all-time (48.26). She’ll be surrounded by Longhorns in the final: Emma Sticklen (49.73), Olivia Bray (50.33), and Kelly Pash (50.69) aim to help close Texas’ gap to Florida in the standings.

The Gators will fight back in the 200 freestyle, where they’ve got Bella Sims and Isabel Ivey in the ‘A’ final as the 2nd and 7th seeds. The top seed belongs to Anna Peplowski, who’s putting together an excellent meet. Her prelims time of 1:41.85 would’ve been a personal best but she swam a 1:41.16 leading off the 800 free relay on Day 1. She’s sitting just two-hundredths ahead of Sims (who beat her on the 800 free lead-off leg) so it should be a close race for the title tonight. The two swam the only 1:41s this morning, but really anyone in this ‘A’ final could close the gap and push the top two seeds to the title.

Similarly, the win could come from any lane in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Tennessee’s Mona McSharry has asserted herself as the favorite. In prelims, she dropped a tenth from her midseason PB and clocked a 56.76. That time moves her into a tie for 4th all-time with Alexis Wenger.

McSharry has the fastest lifetime best in the field but Jasmine Nocentini broke 57 seconds for the first time this morning and won’t let McSharry run away with the race. Kaitlyn Dobler and Anna Elendt, the 3rd and 4th qualifiers, have also been sub-57 seconds before. Then there’s defending champion Lydia Jacoby. Jacoby qualified 6th (57.96) but if there’s one thing she’s shown us in her career it’s that she knows how to get her hands on the wall first in a close race.

The individual swimming events wrap up with the 100 backstroke. Katharine Berkoff swam a pool record 49.34 to top the prelims field by .89 seconds, setting herself up well to win the third 100 back national title of her career. She may run away with the race for the crown, but 2nd through 8th seed are separated by .76 seconds so expect a fight for positioning on the podium.

400 Individual Medley — Final

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Meet Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

American Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

US Open Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

Pool Record: 3:59.26, Elizabeth Beisel (Florida) – 2014

2023 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 3:57.24

100 Butterfly — Final

200 Freestyle — Final

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Meet Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

US Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (California) – 2015

Pool Record: 1:41.23, Missy Franklin (California) – 2014

2023 Champion: Taylor Ruck (Stanford) – 1:42.36

100 Breaststroke — Final

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Meet Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

American Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

US Open Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Pool Record: 56.76, Mona McSharry (Tennessee) – 2024

2023 Champion: Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.03

100 Backstroke — Final

3-Meter Diving — Final

NCAA Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009

Meet Record: 437.75, Christina Loukas (Indiana) — 2009

Pool Record: 413.75, Laura Ryan (Georgia) — 2014

400 Medley Relay — Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023

Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023

Pool Record: 3:27.84, Virginia (C. Bartholomew, L. Simon, E. Williamson, E. Thomas) — 2014

2023 Champion: 3:22.39, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny)

