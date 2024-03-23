Virginia Breaks Own NCAA Record In 400 Medley Relay With 3:21.01

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023

Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022

U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023

Pool Record: 3:27.84, Virginia (C. Bartholomew, L. Simon, E. Williamson, E. Thomas) — 2014

2023 Champion: 3:22.39, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny)

Top 8:

Virginia (G. Walsh, J. Nocentini, A. Walsh, M. Parker) — 3:21.01 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open, Pool Records* Texas (B. Berglund, A. Elendt, E. Sticklen, K. Pash) — 3:24.92 Tennessee (J. Fuller, M. McSharry, S. Stotler, C. Spink) — 3:25.39 Florida — 3:25.64 USC — 3:25.76 NC State — 3:27.12 Duke — 3:28.71 California — 3:28.91

The Virginia women broke their own 400 medley NCAA record (not American record) swimming to a 3:21.01 on night 3 of NCAAs in Athens. That broke their own record of a 3:21.80 that they swam at this meet a year ago.

Tongiht’s relay consisted of Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, and Maxine Parker. They broke the previous record that was set at this meet a year ago by G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Aimee Canny.

Split Comparison:

The biggest difference tonight was Gretchen Walsh as she led off in a 48.26, almost a second faster than her 49.25 from a year ago. Notably, Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, and Alex Walsh all won an individual event tonight. Parker was the only “fresh leg” for tonight as she anchored in a 47.26.

Tonight’s swim does not count as an American record as Nocentini, the breaststroker, represents Italy internationally. The Virginia women do hold the American record as their relays from 2022 are American records.