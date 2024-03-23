Virginia Breaks Own NCAA Record In 400 Medley Relay With 3:21.01

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023 Meet Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
- American Record: 3:22.34, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Wenger, A. Walsh, K. Douglass) — 2022
U.S. Open Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) — 2023 Pool Record: 3:27.84, Virginia (C. Bartholomew, L. Simon, E. Williamson, E. Thomas) — 2014
- 2023 Champion: 3:22.39, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny)
Top 8:
- Virginia (G. Walsh, J. Nocentini, A. Walsh, M. Parker) — 3:21.01 *NCAA, Meet, U.S. Open, Pool Records*
- Texas (B. Berglund, A. Elendt, E. Sticklen, K. Pash) — 3:24.92
- Tennessee (J. Fuller, M. McSharry, S. Stotler, C. Spink) — 3:25.39
- Florida — 3:25.64
- USC — 3:25.76
- NC State — 3:27.12
- Duke — 3:28.71
- California — 3:28.91
The Virginia women broke their own 400 medley NCAA record (not American record) swimming to a 3:21.01 on night 3 of NCAAs in Athens. That broke their own record of a 3:21.80 that they swam at this meet a year ago.
Tongiht’s relay consisted of Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, and Maxine Parker. They broke the previous record that was set at this meet a year ago by G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Aimee Canny.
Split Comparison:
|2024 NCAAs
|2023 NCAAs
|2022 ACCs
|2022 NCAAs
|Back
|Gretchen Walsh (48.26)
|Gretchen Walsh (49.25)
|Gretchen Walsh (49.71)
|Breast
|Jasmine Nocentini (56.34)
|Alex Walsh (57.45)
|Alexis Wenger (56.79)
|Fly
|Alex Walsh (49.15)
|Kate Douglass (48.25)
|Alex Walsh (49.59)
|Alex Walsh (49.45)
|Free
|Maxine Parker (47.26)
|Aimee Canny (46.85)
|Kate Douglass (46.25)
|Final
|3:21.01
|3:21.80
|3:22.34
|3:22.34
The biggest difference tonight was Gretchen Walsh as she led off in a 48.26, almost a second faster than her 49.25 from a year ago. Notably, Gretchen Walsh, Jasmine Nocentini, and Alex Walsh all won an individual event tonight. Parker was the only “fresh leg” for tonight as she anchored in a 47.26.
Tonight’s swim does not count as an American record as Nocentini, the breaststroker, represents Italy internationally. The Virginia women do hold the American record as their relays from 2022 are American records.
Crazy how fast they were and yet, Nocentini could have dropped a second (based on her flat start) and G Walsh probably can go faster (yes, I realize she is best ever, but it still feels like she can go 47)
UVA women more entertaining than men’s NCAA b-ball tourney
Is Canny having an off meet this year?
she just set a PB in the 200 free today so probably not
Gretchen right on her PB (with a botched finish) in the 100 back after a double
Berkoff adds half a second after a double……again