2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Texas closed the gap with Virginia by 28 points but it was the Cavaliers who outscored their seedings by the largest number, adding a 19-point pickup over the psych sheet.

Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Stanford, SIU, Louisville, and Auburn all had double-digit gains, while Wisconsin, Alabama, Cal, Florida, Tennessee, and USC were in negative territory. Tennessee had a DQ in an A final which was costly.

If seedings hold on Day 4, Virginia is expected to take home their 4th consecutive title by a 63-point margin.

Seed vs Performance – Day 3 Only – Swimming Events

Team Difference vs Seed Virginia 19 Duke 16 Texas 15 North Carolina 14 Stanford 13 Southern Illinois 12 Louisville 11 Auburn 10 Michigan 6 Miami (OH) 6 Minnesota 5 Northwestern 4 Houston 3 Miami (FL) 3 Florida State 2 Arkansas 1 NC State 0 UCLA 0 Purdue 0 LSU 0 Notre Dame 0 Utah 0 Kansas 0 Akron -1 Indiana -5 Ohio State -5 Texas A&M -6 Georgia -6 Cincinnati -7 Wisconsin -11 Alabama -11 Cal -15 Florida -16 Tennessee -20 USC -25

400 IM Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 4 6.5 13 9 Virginia 31 29 33 2 Florida 30 31 29 -1 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Stanford 31 30 31 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 USC 14 0 0 -14 Texas A&M 4 4 5 1 Cal 7 7 1 -6 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 UCLA 18 21 18 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 6 2 2 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 3 3 3 Minnesota 9 16 14 5 LSU 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Miami (OH) 0 1.5 6 6 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0

100 Fly Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 48 48 48 0 Virginia 20 20 20 0 Florida 14 13.5 13 -1 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 Stanford 5 17 17 12 NC State 11 9 2 -9 USC 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 1 0 0 -1 Cal 7 11 11 4 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 0 2.5 4 4 North Carolina 6 7 6 0 Auburn 13 13.5 14 1 Louisville 16 8.5 16 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 4 3 3 Akron 2 1 1 -1 Arkansas 0 0 0 0

200 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 5 6 7 2 Virginia 6 14 15 9 Florida 36 29 32 -4 Tennessee 25 22 9 -16 Stanford 21 20 18 -3 NC State 0 0 0 0 USC 17 16 16 -1 Texas A&M 13 11 14 1 Cal 9 0 0 -9 Indiana 15 20 17 2 Ohio State 0 4 2 2 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 2 3 3 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 Michigan 4 8 7 3 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 3 0 0 -3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Georgia 1 0 0 -1 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 3 4 4 Houston 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0

100 Breast Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 29 28 29 0 Virginia 17 24 26 9 Florida 8 0 0 -8 Tennessee 27 29 26 -1 Stanford 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 USC 17 16 16 -1 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Cal 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 22 26 25 3 North Carolina 2 4 5 3 Auburn 0 11 11 11 Louisville 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Duke 4 0 0 -4 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0 Georgia 6 0 0 -6 Alabama 12 6 7 -5 Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 11 5 4 -7 Florida State 0 3 2 2 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 1 3 3 Kansas 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 2 1 1

100 Back Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 17 13 17 0 Virginia 6 3 5 -1 Florida 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 15 16 14 -1 Stanford 0 0 0 0 NC State 31 33 36 5 USC 12 9 3 -9 Texas A&M 14 11 11 -3 Cal 17 15 17 0 Indiana 16 17 13 -3 Ohio State 2 3 4 2 North Carolina 0 3 1 1 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Purdue 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 14 14 15 1 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 12 12 12 Georgia 7 6 7 0 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0

400 Medley Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Texas 30 34 4 Virginia 40 40 0 Florida 32 30 -2 Tennessee 34 32 -2 Stanford 2 6 4 NC State 22 26 4 USC 28 28 0 Texas A&M 18 14 -4 Cal 26 22 -4 Indiana 8 4 -4 Ohio State 24 8 -16 North Carolina 0 10 10 Auburn 14 12 -2 Louisville 10 18 8 UCLA 0 0 0 Duke 4 24 20 Michigan 0 1 1 Purdue 0 0 0 Wisconsin 12 0 -12 Minnesota 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 0 0 Georgia 0 1 1 Alabama 6 0 -6 Miami (OH) 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0

Day 3 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed Texas 133 148 15 Virginia 120 139 19 Florida 120 104 -16 Tennessee 101 81 -20 Stanford 59 72 13 NC State 64 64 0 USC 88 63 -25 Texas A&M 50 44 -6 Cal 66 51 -15 Indiana 39 34 -5 Ohio State 48 43 -5 North Carolina 8 22 14 Auburn 27 37 10 Louisville 26 37 11 UCLA 18 18 0 Duke 8 24 16 Michigan 4 10 6 Purdue 0 0 0 Wisconsin 29 18 -11 Minnesota 9 14 5 LSU 0 0 0 Southern Illinois 0 12 12 Georgia 14 8 -6 Alabama 18 7 -11 Miami (OH) 0 6 6 Notre Dame 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 Cincinnati 11 4 -7 Florida State 0 2 2 Northwestern 0 4 4 Houston 0 3 3 Kansas 0 0 0 Miami (FL) 0 3 3 Akron 2 1 -1 Arkansas 0 1 1

Scoring Day 3

Team Swimming Diving Total Day 3 Texas 148 30 178 Virginia 139 11 150 Florida 104 0 104 Tennessee 81 0 81 Stanford 72 0 72 NC State 64 0 64 USC 63 0 63 Texas A&M 44 9 53 Cal 51 0 51 Indiana 34 17 51 Ohio State 43 0 43 North Carolina 22 20 42 Auburn 37 0 37 Louisville 37 0 37 UCLA 18 8 26 Duke 24 0 24 Michigan 10 12 22 Purdue 0 19 19 Wisconsin 18 0 18 Minnesota 14 0 14 LSU 0 13 13 Southern Illinois 12 0 12 Georgia 8 0 8 Alabama 7 0 7 Miami (OH) 6 0 6 Notre Dame 0 6 6 Utah 0 5 5 Cincinnati 4 0 4 Florida State 2 2 4 Northwestern 4 0 4 Houston 3 0 3 Kansas 0 3 3 Miami (FL) 3 0 3 Akron 1 0 1 Arkansas 1 0 1

Team Standings After Day 3