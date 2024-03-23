2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

Texas closed the gap with Virginia by 28 points but it was the Cavaliers who outscored their seedings by the largest number, adding a 19-point pickup over the psych sheet.
Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Stanford, SIU, Louisville, and Auburn all had double-digit gains, while Wisconsin, Alabama, Cal, Florida, Tennessee, and USC were in negative territory. Tennessee had a DQ in an A final which was costly.
If seedings hold on Day 4, Virginia is expected to take home their 4th consecutive title by a 63-point margin.
Seed vs Performance – Day 3 Only – Swimming Events
Team
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
19
Duke
16
Texas
15
North Carolina
14
Stanford
13
Southern Illinois
12
Louisville
11
Auburn
10
Michigan
6
Miami (OH)
6
Minnesota
5
Northwestern
4
Houston
3
Miami (FL)
3
Florida State
2
Arkansas
1
NC State
0
UCLA
0
Purdue
0
LSU
0
Notre Dame
0
Utah
0
Kansas
0
Akron
-1
Indiana
-5
Ohio State
-5
Texas A&M
-6
Georgia
-6
Cincinnati
-7
Wisconsin
-11
Alabama
-11
Cal
-15
Florida
-16
Tennessee
-20
USC
-25
400 IM Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
4
6.5
13
9
Virginia
31
29
33
2
Florida
30
31
29
-1
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Stanford
31
30
31
0
NC State
0
0
0
0
USC
14
0
0
-14
Texas A&M
4
4
5
1
Cal
7
7
1
-6
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Louisville
0
0
0
0
UCLA
18
21
18
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
6
2
2
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
3
3
3
Minnesota
9
16
14
5
LSU
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
1.5
6
6
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
0
0
0
Florida State
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
Kansas
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
100 Fly Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
48
48
48
0
Virginia
20
20
20
0
Florida
14
13.5
13
-1
Tennessee
0
0
0
0
Stanford
5
17
17
12
NC State
11
9
2
-9
USC
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
1
0
0
-1
Cal
7
11
11
4
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
0
2.5
4
4
North Carolina
6
7
6
0
Auburn
13
13.5
14
1
Louisville
16
8.5
16
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
0
0
0
Florida State
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
Kansas
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
4
3
3
Akron
2
1
1
-1
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
200 Free Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
5
6
7
2
Virginia
6
14
15
9
Florida
36
29
32
-4
Tennessee
25
22
9
-16
Stanford
21
20
18
-3
NC State
0
0
0
0
USC
17
16
16
-1
Texas A&M
13
11
14
1
Cal
9
0
0
-9
Indiana
15
20
17
2
Ohio State
0
4
2
2
North Carolina
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Louisville
0
2
3
3
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
Michigan
4
8
7
3
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
3
0
0
-3
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Georgia
1
0
0
-1
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
0
0
0
Florida State
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
3
4
4
Houston
0
0
0
0
Kansas
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
100 Breast Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
29
28
29
0
Virginia
17
24
26
9
Florida
8
0
0
-8
Tennessee
27
29
26
-1
Stanford
0
0
0
0
NC State
0
0
0
0
USC
17
16
16
-1
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Cal
0
0
0
0
Indiana
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
22
26
25
3
North Carolina
2
4
5
3
Auburn
0
11
11
11
Louisville
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Duke
4
0
0
-4
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
0
Georgia
6
0
0
-6
Alabama
12
6
7
-5
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
11
5
4
-7
Florida State
0
3
2
2
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
1
3
3
Kansas
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
2
1
1
100 Back Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
17
13
17
0
Virginia
6
3
5
-1
Florida
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
15
16
14
-1
Stanford
0
0
0
0
NC State
31
33
36
5
USC
12
9
3
-9
Texas A&M
14
11
11
-3
Cal
17
15
17
0
Indiana
16
17
13
-3
Ohio State
2
3
4
2
North Carolina
0
3
1
1
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Louisville
0
0
0
0
UCLA
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Purdue
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
14
14
15
1
Minnesota
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
12
12
12
Georgia
7
6
7
0
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
0
0
0
Florida State
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
0
Kansas
0
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
0
400 Medley Relay Over/Under
Team
Psych
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Texas
30
34
4
Virginia
40
40
0
Florida
32
30
-2
Tennessee
34
32
-2
Stanford
2
6
4
NC State
22
26
4
USC
28
28
0
Texas A&M
18
14
-4
Cal
26
22
-4
Indiana
8
4
-4
Ohio State
24
8
-16
North Carolina
0
10
10
Auburn
14
12
-2
Louisville
10
18
8
UCLA
0
0
0
Duke
4
24
20
Michigan
0
1
1
Purdue
0
0
0
Wisconsin
12
0
-12
Minnesota
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
Southern Illinois
0
0
0
Georgia
0
1
1
Alabama
6
0
-6
Miami (OH)
0
0
0
Notre Dame
0
0
0
Utah
0
0
0
Cincinnati
0
0
0
Florida State
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
Houston
0
0
0
Kansas
0
0
0
Miami (FL)
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
Arkansas
0
0
0
Day 3 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)
Now realizing that UVA loses Nelson this year, but keep Gretchen for her senior year, gains Curzan, and apparently can have Alex and Nocentini for one more year too.
Now imagine that Douglass decides to come back for her 5th year. And then, surprise, Regan is coming to UVA too (thought her entering the transfer portal was for ASU? Nope!). And the NCAA, brains-fried by 47.40 (or the pitch of Rowdy’s voice during it) decides to allow you to use your 4 years whenever, and Ledecky and Simone both decide to take a final post-Olympic year as a victory lap.
The sheet weight of the talent (or UVA’s scholarship bill) collapses into a black hole on The Lawn, and out… Read more »