2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Texas closed the gap with Virginia by 28 points but it was the Cavaliers who outscored their seedings by the largest number, adding a 19-point pickup over the psych sheet.

Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Stanford, SIU, Louisville, and Auburn all had double-digit gains, while Wisconsin, Alabama, Cal, Florida, Tennessee, and USC were in negative territory. Tennessee had a DQ in an A final which was costly.

If seedings hold on Day 4, Virginia is expected to take home their 4th consecutive title by a 63-point margin.

Seed vs Performance – Day 3 Only – Swimming Events

Team Difference vs Seed
Virginia 19
Duke 16
Texas 15
North Carolina 14
Stanford 13
Southern Illinois 12
Louisville 11
Auburn 10
Michigan 6
Miami (OH) 6
Minnesota 5
Northwestern 4
Houston 3
Miami (FL) 3
Florida State 2
Arkansas 1
NC State 0
UCLA 0
Purdue 0
LSU 0
Notre Dame 0
Utah 0
Kansas 0
Akron -1
Indiana -5
Ohio State -5
Texas A&M -6
Georgia -6
Cincinnati -7
Wisconsin -11
Alabama -11
Cal -15
Florida -16
Tennessee -20
USC -25

400 IM Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 4 6.5 13 9
Virginia 31 29 33 2
Florida 30 31 29 -1
Tennessee 0 0 0 0
Stanford 31 30 31 0
NC State 0 0 0 0
USC 14 0 0 -14
Texas A&M 4 4 5 1
Cal 7 7 1 -6
Indiana 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 0 0 0 0
North Carolina 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 0 0 0
UCLA 18 21 18 0
Duke 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 6 2 2
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 3 3 3
Minnesota 9 16 14 5
LSU 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 1.5 6 6
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0
Florida State 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0

100 Fly Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 48 48 48 0
Virginia 20 20 20 0
Florida 14 13.5 13 -1
Tennessee 0 0 0 0
Stanford 5 17 17 12
NC State 11 9 2 -9
USC 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 1 0 0 -1
Cal 7 11 11 4
Indiana 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 0 2.5 4 4
North Carolina 6 7 6 0
Auburn 13 13.5 14 1
Louisville 16 8.5 16 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Georgia 0 0 0 0
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0
Florida State 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 4 3 3
Akron 2 1 1 -1
Arkansas 0 0 0 0

200 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 5 6 7 2
Virginia 6 14 15 9
Florida 36 29 32 -4
Tennessee 25 22 9 -16
Stanford 21 20 18 -3
NC State 0 0 0 0
USC 17 16 16 -1
Texas A&M 13 11 14 1
Cal 9 0 0 -9
Indiana 15 20 17 2
Ohio State 0 4 2 2
North Carolina 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 2 3 3
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0
Michigan 4 8 7 3
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 3 0 0 -3
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Georgia 1 0 0 -1
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0
Florida State 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 3 4 4
Houston 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0

100 Breast Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 29 28 29 0
Virginia 17 24 26 9
Florida 8 0 0 -8
Tennessee 27 29 26 -1
Stanford 0 0 0 0
NC State 0 0 0 0
USC 17 16 16 -1
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0
Cal 0 0 0 0
Indiana 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 22 26 25 3
North Carolina 2 4 5 3
Auburn 0 11 11 11
Louisville 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Duke 4 0 0 -4
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0 0
Georgia 6 0 0 -6
Alabama 12 6 7 -5
Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 11 5 4 -7
Florida State 0 3 2 2
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 1 3 3
Kansas 0 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 2 1 1

100 Back Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 17 13 17 0
Virginia 6 3 5 -1
Florida 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 15 16 14 -1
Stanford 0 0 0 0
NC State 31 33 36 5
USC 12 9 3 -9
Texas A&M 14 11 11 -3
Cal 17 15 17 0
Indiana 16 17 13 -3
Ohio State 2 3 4 2
North Carolina 0 3 1 1
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Louisville 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 14 14 15 1
Minnesota 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 12 12 12
Georgia 7 6 7 0
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Miami (OH) 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0
Florida State 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0 0

400 Medley Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed
Texas 30 34 4
Virginia 40 40 0
Florida 32 30 -2
Tennessee 34 32 -2
Stanford 2 6 4
NC State 22 26 4
USC 28 28 0
Texas A&M 18 14 -4
Cal 26 22 -4
Indiana 8 4 -4
Ohio State 24 8 -16
North Carolina 0 10 10
Auburn 14 12 -2
Louisville 10 18 8
UCLA 0 0 0
Duke 4 24 20
Michigan 0 1 1
Purdue 0 0 0
Wisconsin 12 0 -12
Minnesota 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 0 0
Georgia 0 1 1
Alabama 6 0 -6
Miami (OH) 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Florida State 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0
Kansas 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0
Arkansas 0 0 0

Day 3 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed
Texas 133 148 15
Virginia 120 139 19
Florida 120 104 -16
Tennessee 101 81 -20
Stanford 59 72 13
NC State 64 64 0
USC 88 63 -25
Texas A&M 50 44 -6
Cal 66 51 -15
Indiana 39 34 -5
Ohio State 48 43 -5
North Carolina 8 22 14
Auburn 27 37 10
Louisville 26 37 11
UCLA 18 18 0
Duke 8 24 16
Michigan 4 10 6
Purdue 0 0 0
Wisconsin 29 18 -11
Minnesota 9 14 5
LSU 0 0 0
Southern Illinois 0 12 12
Georgia 14 8 -6
Alabama 18 7 -11
Miami (OH) 0 6 6
Notre Dame 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0
Cincinnati 11 4 -7
Florida State 0 2 2
Northwestern 0 4 4
Houston 0 3 3
Kansas 0 0 0
Miami (FL) 0 3 3
Akron 2 1 -1
Arkansas 0 1 1

Scoring Day 3

Team Swimming Diving Total Day 3
Texas 148 30 178
Virginia 139 11 150
Florida 104 0 104
Tennessee 81 0 81
Stanford 72 0 72
NC State 64 0 64
USC 63 0 63
Texas A&M 44 9 53
Cal 51 0 51
Indiana 34 17 51
Ohio State 43 0 43
North Carolina 22 20 42
Auburn 37 0 37
Louisville 37 0 37
UCLA 18 8 26
Duke 24 0 24
Michigan 10 12 22
Purdue 0 19 19
Wisconsin 18 0 18
Minnesota 14 0 14
LSU 0 13 13
Southern Illinois 12 0 12
Georgia 8 0 8
Alabama 7 0 7
Miami (OH) 6 0 6
Notre Dame 0 6 6
Utah 0 5 5
Cincinnati 4 0 4
Florida State 2 2 4
Northwestern 4 0 4
Houston 3 0 3
Kansas 0 3 3
Miami (FL) 3 0 3
Akron 1 0 1
Arkansas 1 0 1

Team Standings After Day 3

  1. Virginia – 360.5
  2. Texas – 319
  3. Florida – 267
  4. Tennessee – 185
  5. Stanford – 177
  6. Southern California – 157
  7. Indiana – 138
  8. Louisville – 136
  9. NC State – 114
  10. California – 110
  11. Ohio St – 104
  12. Michigan – 102.5
  13. Georgia – 83
  14. Texas A&M – 79
  15. UNC – 76
  16. Wisconsin – 58
  17. Duke – 57
  18. Auburn – 49
  19. Minnesota – 27
  20. UCLA – 26
  21. (tie) LSU/ Purdue/ Utah / Alabama – 19
  25. SIU – 12
  26. Arizona St – 11
  27. Northwestern – 8
  28. (tie) Kansas / Notre Dame / Virginia Tech / Rutgers / Miami (Ohio) – 6
  33. (tie) Cincinnati / Florida St – 4
  35. (tie) Houston / Miami (Florida) – 3
  37. Akron – 2
  38. Arkansas – 1

 

1
iLikePsych
20 minutes ago

Now realizing that UVA loses Nelson this year, but keep Gretchen for her senior year, gains Curzan, and apparently can have Alex and Nocentini for one more year too.

Now imagine that Douglass decides to come back for her 5th year. And then, surprise, Regan is coming to UVA too (thought her entering the transfer portal was for ASU? Nope!). And the NCAA, brains-fried by 47.40 (or the pitch of Rowdy’s voice during it) decides to allow you to use your 4 years whenever, and Ledecky and Simone both decide to take a final post-Olympic year as a victory lap.

The sheet weight of the talent (or UVA’s scholarship bill) collapses into a black hole on The Lawn, and out… Read more »

