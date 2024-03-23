Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCSA Spring Championships Day 4: Swims You Might’ve Missed

by Riley Overend 0

March 22nd, 2024 Club, News

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth night of the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships saw two meet records fall courtesy of Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Sean Green in the 400 free (3:53.04) and Foxjets Swim Team 17-year-old Caroline Larsen in the 100 butterfly (59.75). But let’s take a closer look at some other impressive swims that flew under the radar tonight.

Southwest Stars Swim Club 17-year-old Arianna Wertheim dropped more than three seconds in the girls 400 free, getting under 4:20 for the first time with a 4th-place finish in 4:19.76. The uncommitted class of 2025 recruit previously owned a best time of 4:22.86 from last month.

Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Will Seigel earned a runner-up finish in the boys 400 free B-final (3:59.94) behind New Wave Swim Team 18-year-old Matt Marsteiner (3:57.95), dipping under four minutes for the first time in the process. Seigel, a Michigan commit (’25), knocked more than two seconds off his previous-best 4:02.18 from last July.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club 18-year-old Allie Witdoeckt triumphed in the girls 100 butterfly B-final (1:01.15) with a time that would have placed 3rd in the A-final. The Pitt commit (’24) took more than a second off her previous-best 1:02.17 from last July.

Also in the girls 100 fly B-final, Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman placed 7th with a personal-best 1:02.59. Right after blasting a lifetime best en route to her 400 free (4:14.74, 26th in NAG rankings) victory at the beginning of the session, she sliced more than a second off her previous-best 1:03.89 from last month.

Aquajets Swim Team 16-year-old Micah Davis won the boys 100 fly B-final in 54.34, lowering his previous-best 54.95 from last July.

NASA Wildcat Aquatics 13-year-old Grace Koenig-Song turned heads with her 2nd-place effort in the girls 200 breaststroke (2:32.71), but she wasn’t the only 13-year-old under 2:40 in the event. Academy Bullets Swim Club 13-year-old Abby Moore touched first in the 200 breast D-final with a time of 2:37.67, dropping more than three seconds off her previous-best 2:40.74 from last July.

New Wave Swim Team 14-year-old Parker Van Olst emerged victorious in the boys 200 breast D-final with a huge best time. He reached the wall in 2:23.81, chopping almost six seconds off his previous-best 2:29.70 from last July. In the process, he entered the boys 13-14 NAG rankings at No. 52.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!