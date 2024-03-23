2024 NCSA Spring Championships Day 4: Swims You Might’ve Missed

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth night of the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships saw two meet records fall courtesy of Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Sean Green in the 400 free (3:53.04) and Foxjets Swim Team 17-year-old Caroline Larsen in the 100 butterfly (59.75). But let’s take a closer look at some other impressive swims that flew under the radar tonight.

Southwest Stars Swim Club 17-year-old Arianna Wertheim dropped more than three seconds in the girls 400 free, getting under 4:20 for the first time with a 4th-place finish in 4:19.76. The uncommitted class of 2025 recruit previously owned a best time of 4:22.86 from last month.

Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Will Seigel earned a runner-up finish in the boys 400 free B-final (3:59.94) behind New Wave Swim Team 18-year-old Matt Marsteiner (3:57.95), dipping under four minutes for the first time in the process. Seigel, a Michigan commit (’25), knocked more than two seconds off his previous-best 4:02.18 from last July.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club 18-year-old Allie Witdoeckt triumphed in the girls 100 butterfly B-final (1:01.15) with a time that would have placed 3rd in the A-final. The Pitt commit (’24) took more than a second off her previous-best 1:02.17 from last July.

Also in the girls 100 fly B-final, Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman placed 7th with a personal-best 1:02.59. Right after blasting a lifetime best en route to her 400 free (4:14.74, 26th in NAG rankings) victory at the beginning of the session, she sliced more than a second off her previous-best 1:03.89 from last month.

Aquajets Swim Team 16-year-old Micah Davis won the boys 100 fly B-final in 54.34, lowering his previous-best 54.95 from last July.

NASA Wildcat Aquatics 13-year-old Grace Koenig-Song turned heads with her 2nd-place effort in the girls 200 breaststroke (2:32.71), but she wasn’t the only 13-year-old under 2:40 in the event. Academy Bullets Swim Club 13-year-old Abby Moore touched first in the 200 breast D-final with a time of 2:37.67, dropping more than three seconds off her previous-best 2:40.74 from last July.

New Wave Swim Team 14-year-old Parker Van Olst emerged victorious in the boys 200 breast D-final with a huge best time. He reached the wall in 2:23.81, chopping almost six seconds off his previous-best 2:29.70 from last July. In the process, he entered the boys 13-14 NAG rankings at No. 52.