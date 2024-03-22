2024 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday Finals Heat Sheet

*Tonight’s finals will be contested in long course after this morning’s SCY prelims session*

The penultimate night of the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships has arrived in Orlando, Florida, with finals of the 500 free, 100 fly, 200 breast on the slate for this evening’s session.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Note about the meet records: NCSA doesn’t apply its summer meet records, where racing is always long course, to the long course events at this spring meet. That means most of the long course meet records are from 2016, as the 2021 pre-Olympic meet was held entirely in yards.

GIRLS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 4:12.46, Paige Madden – 2016

– 2016 Olympic Trials cut: 4:15.49

Top 8:

BOYS 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 3:54.60, Brendan Meyer – 2016

– 2016 Olympic Trials cut: 3:55.59

Top 8:

GIRLS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 1:00.07, Laureen Cae – 2015

– 2015 Olympic Trials cut: 1:00.19

Top 8:

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 52.81, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

– 2015 Olympic Trials cut: 53.59

Top 8:

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 2:30.35, Margaret Aroesty – 2016

Olympic Trials cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 2:12.82, Andrew Seliskar – 2014

– 2014 Olympic Trials cut: 2:15.99

Top 8: