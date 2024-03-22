US Open Water Worlds Swimmer Joshua Brown Of Notre Dame Enters Transfer Portal

Currently, in the middle of his Olympic Redshirt year, Notre Dame’s Joshua Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown competed for the US at Open Water Worlds last month in Doha.

Brown has been training at the Sandpipers of Nevada during his Olympic redshirt season. During this time he says, “my horizons have been expanded to a new style of training that is something I want to incorporate into the future of my swimming career. I have re-found my love and passion for the sport thanks to Coach Ron (Aitken) and hope to find a university that is able to help me build upon this.”

Brown also told SwimSwam that the new style of training has been “a more holistic approach with a slight focus on distance and open water swimming.”

Brown spent two seasons at Notre Dame. During his freshman season, he swam a best time of a 15:04.02 in the 1650 free at the ACC Championships to finish 6th. He also swam a personal best of in the 500 free in a 4:23.67 during prelims.

As a sophomore, Brown finished 12th in the 1650 free at ACCs swimming a 15:16.06.

Just last month, Brown represented the USA at 2024 Worlds as he competed as an open-water swimmer. In Doha, Brown was the fastest American in the men’s 5k swimming a 53:23.90 for 24th. He also was 42nd in the 10k swimming a 1:46:40.30.

Brown’s SCY times progression:

HS Best Freshman Sophomore Olympic Redshirt W SAND 500 free 4:25.86 4:23.67 4:24.07 4:16.62 1650 free 15:10.76 15:04.02 15:16.06 14:48.57 400 IM 3:56.12 3:58.44 3:58.69 3:52.50

Brown had some success his freshman year and was just off of them his sophomore year, but this Olympic redshirt year has been a huge success for Brown as he has made significant drops in all three of his best events.

With his progression, Brown would have made the NCAA cutline in the 1650 freestyle this season as the cutline fell at a 14:54.92. The cutline has only been above the 15-minute mark once in the last five seasons.

Brown is originally from Winter Park, Florida, just outside of Orlando.

